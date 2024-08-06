Bobrisky's recent return to social life has continued to trend across Nigerian social media platforms

The controversial crossdresser, who was recently released after spending three months behind the bar, was spotted partying with friends

However, a netizen ignited reactions after he zoomed in on one of Bobrisky's new pictures, revealing details behind his make up

Crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky's return, has remained a heated topic on social media hours after he was released from jail.

Recall that Bobrisky made a grand return, as he was received by some of his celebrity friends with whom he partied.

Man shows what he saw on Bobrisky's new photo. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

However, amid the trending videos and pictures of the crossdresser who is 'back to business,' a netizen left people talking after zooming in on one of Bobrisky's newest photos.

The picture showed strands of beards beneath Bobrisky's new make up as online users threw shades at the crossdresser.

Sharing the picture, the netizen said:

"Man go always be man."

See the picture below:

Social media users react as man zooms in on Bobrisky's new photo

Read some of the comments, Legit.ng gathered below:

papilayi:

"Foundation on teddy Na make the hair pierce through the foundation remain."

PataniMoses

"Peel that place comot make the beard for no de show."

BellagioAn2118:

"Írúngbòn RiskyBob."

SOgbonnq97255

"Leave am mk him Dey whyne."

Ogaga37931857

"Can’t cheat nature."

AdeyemiSijuwade:

"Aunty Uncle don humble... After God na Government."

zxenergyy:

"Make we no lie, bob no go prison."

official_adags

"Make e go spray money na .The preek wen e collect for this past 3months maybe e never do am E go go back there."

Olayinka_094:

"One thing about bobrisky is he knows how to turn every situation to his favour.... Trust me he understands this showbiz business that alot of celebrity."

Bobrisky’s friend flies from Dubai to receive him

Amid the reports that Bob would soon be released, a lady went viral online after a video showed her in flight reportedly arriving in Lagos.

A little survey by Legit.ng revealed that the woman identified as Blessing Edet Osom lives in Dubai.

In her caption, Blessing Edet disclosed that she was coming to Lagos to pick up Bobrisky on Monday, August 5th.

Source: Legit.ng