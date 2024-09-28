Nigerian social media activist has spurred concerns online as he spoke on the worst that could possibly happen to him amid Bobrisky’s EFCC case

Recall that the Internet personality attracted a lawsuit from the family of renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN)

Following the recent unfolds, VDM gave netizens a hint of the thoughts going on in his head, spurring reactions online

In the current drama between crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has stated what he is speculating for himself.

Recall that Verydarkman has been embroiled in a legal case after he leaked Bobrisky’s viral audio and some remarks about renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, rapper Falz.

In a recent post, the TitToker boldly stated, “Nothing will happen, and if something does, I’ll serve my time in prison. I refuse to bow to oppressors.”

He, however, noted that the worst that could happen to him was getting "hanged".

VDM's resilience elicited mixed reactions on social media, with some praising his bravery and others questioning the merits of opposing perceived injustice. Some voiced solidarity, while others questioned the impact of such activism in the country.

See his post below:

Verydarkman spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

__retired_agbero:

"This boy too sabi emotional blackmail Ajeh e say na bow to oppressors Ewon na prison babyy dey go."

iam_chillyb:

"Fear wan kill am."

toyonmichelle:

"Selective activism, Emotional blackmail, manipulation, defamation of character, slander...... This isn't Activism. Fight against oppression and corruption without putting people down with your words, attacking people verbally and emotionally, but never taking accountability of your actions especially when you can't take half of what you dish is inhumane, take it or leave it."

thereal_ayoaustin:

"Emotional blackmail and manipulation at it’s peak!"

siznnn_x:

"Master manipulator. You will surely be remembered in history as you craved."

ikem6967:

lol nobody they oppressed you na you price market of lawyers and u go pay the falana is not mobad wife u must pay for this damage@vdm

kelvin_kert:

"It will only be opp'ression if the falana’s picked you up. Instead, they are going about it the right and just way. You have said you won’t apologize cause you did nothing wrong, meet them in court and clear your name. Simple."

