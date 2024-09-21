Singer Davido has continued to air his opinions amid the ongoing gubernatorial election in Edo state

Davido, in a recent rant, directed his message at voters as he queried when they will stop selling their votes

The DMW label boss' post has triggered mixed reactions, with several netizens tackling him, while others supported him

Music star David Adeleke Davido, in another tweet during the Edo state gubernatorial election, hinted at how politicians operate ahead of the election.

According to the unavailable crooner, politicians make people hungry to sell their votes.

Davido speaks on votes buying and selling. Credit: @davido/inec

Source: Instagram

Davido also queried voters on when they would stop allowing politicians to get them to sell their votes.

He wrote via his official X handle,

"Make them hungry , then make them sell their votes to survive … when our Mumu go do oooo .. haba."

See his tweet below:

Recall that Davido, in a viral tweet, opposed the suggestion that voters should return home immediately after casting their votes.

People react to Davido's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

_megaleio:

"why are you acting like your father not part of people that use hunger to enslave Nigerians, why are you acting surprised all of a sudden? talk to your father first before addressing the public."

goodluck999_:

"Go there go fight no com here dey tweet up and down."

Cruisewithme:

"The day you’ll choose a candidate that is not your family’s political party is the day we’ll believe you really care about Nigerians. But for now, you only care about the pocket of your family."

mamatii001:

"Says a man whom osun people mumu of selling vote made his uncle became governor Thank God osun has le tente now with adeleke in most appointments."

real_PKC:

"Increase their tax net. Reduce their purchasing power. Keep them hungry. Give them peanut on Election Day, continue to win and loot the treasury. That’s the plan of their master strategy."

KingAsovilla:

"Osun is badly governed by your uncle."

List of Edo governorship candidates with SSCE results

INEC published a list of 17 governorship candidates in the gubernatorial elections scheduled for Saturday, September 21.

Analysts have posited that the race is between the candidates of the APC, PDP and the Labour Party in the election.

However, it was discovered that some of the candidates only registered with their WAEC certificates to contest the election.

