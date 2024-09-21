Media mogul Dele Momodu has also weighed in on the ongoing gubernatorial election in Edo state

Dele Momodu shared how he has been monitoring the election viral on different TV channels and social media platforms

He, however, described the process as a shame sparking reactions from social media users on X, formerly Twitter

Dele Momodu, uncle to music star David's first baby mama, Sophia, in a viral tweet said that the ongoing Edo gubernatorial election lacked transparency.

In a statement on his X handle on Saturday, September 21, the media mogul said it was distressing and disgusting that, at this time, it was still hard to conduct an election.

Momodu simply described the election as a shame.

"I’m watching different television channels and social media platforms covering the Governorship election in Edo State. I must say how distressing, disgusting and depressing it is that at this time and age we are finding it hard to conduct a simple and transparent process… SHAME," he tweeted.

See his tweet below:

What people are saying about Momodu's tweet

Read some of the comments below:

ChrisEjiofor7:

"They have decided for Edo people from the high tables and it is not EdoDecide2024. The election was conducted many days ago Today is anointing service."

YakubTijani2:

"Baba don Dey sense defeat. It is well."

mislaw178:·

"Lol.. you have opened your book of Lamentations so soon without saying anything specific. Could you please lament very clearly?"

adinga_shunom:

"It may not be what we think of democracy. democracy is not helping Nigeria."

MRBRIKILA1:

"Bro....tell me one thing your country had been able to do successfully in the past."

givandchill:

"Be disgusted at the people. And I think if we are being honest with ourselves here, egbon you have contributed to the happenings today. Your politics wasn't different."

