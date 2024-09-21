The People's Democratic Party has expressed confidence in retaining power in Edo state and winning the September 21, 2024 governorship election

The party declared that no attempt of the opposition APC in Edo state will hinder Asue Ighodalo’s victory

The party also called for the immediate release of peaceful voters including some of its party members illegally arrested in the ongoing exercise on Saturday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate release of voters arrested in the ongoing governorship election in Edo state.

PDP demands immediate release of arrested voters in Edo. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

PDP also called for the unconditional release of party members and supporters who were "illegally" arrested by security operatives while peacefully queuing to vote in the ongoing governorship election in Edo state.

PDP made this call in a statement signed by in a statement signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, and shared on its website on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

According to the statement, the PDP states that "this is part of the APC coordinated plot in connivance with certain compromised police officials to harass, intimidate, and suppress the people of Edo state, having realized that it has lost the poll."

Part of the statement reads:

"Nigerians can recall that our Party had on several occasions alerted of this disturbing scheme by the APC to subvert the electoral process by terrorizing voters upon realization that our candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo is sailing to victory, with the overwhelming support and solidarity of the people of Edo state.

"The APC and their compromised police personnel should know that the game is up and that the people of Edo State will never be cowed to surrender in the face of aggression or terror. They have rejected the APC and nothing will make them change this resolve.

"The PDP charges the people of Edo state to remain resilient and continue to defend their democratic rights, votes and ultimate victory at the poll."

Read more about Edo election here:

Edo guber: Ighodalo wins first polling unit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asue Ighodalo, the flagbearer of the PDP in the 2024 Edo governorship election, has won the polling unit in Idumuoka Primary Health Centre of Igueben local government area (LGA) of the state.

Per the result declared at the polling unit, Ighodalo garnered 104 votes to beat Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 34 votes while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third with just four votes.

Trust TV News noted this update from Edo state on Saturday afternoon, September 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng