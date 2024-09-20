INEC has published a list of 17 governorship candidates in the gubernatorial elections scheduled for Saturday, September 21

On Saturday, September 21, Nigerians residing in Edo state will head to the polls in large numbers to elect the next governor, in line with the schedule and guidelines set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governorship election is between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) with federal might, and the Labour Party (LP), the third force.

According to the INEC document, 17 governorship candidates registers with the electoral body to contest in the Saturday election. However, a check by legit.ng indicated that some of them submitted only their First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) or West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificates or their equivalents.

Below is the list of such candidates:

Kennedy Iyere of the Accord Party

Kennedy Iyere, the Accord Party's governorship candidate, is one of the candidates who registered with INEC with a Secondary School Certificate (SSC), which is equivalent to a WAEC certificate.

The philanthropist has officially withdrawn from the 2024 Edo gubernatorial election. Iyere's decision was driven by his desire to serve Nigeria at a higher level and tackle the country's pressing social and economic challenges, particularly the food and hunger crisis.

Action Alliance (AA) – Tom Iseghohi

The AA candidate and his deputy have also submitted only their WAEC certificate to contest the top seat in the oil-rich state.

Iseghohi, a seasoned business leader, boasts an impressive resume. He is the former Group Managing Director of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (2014) and the current chairman of Emerging Global Capital.

Patience Key Ndidi of the PRP

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Ndidi and her deputy are other candidates in the Saturday election who have submitted only their SSCE certificates to join the race

Patience Ndidi Key is making waves as the only female contestant in the upcoming Edo State gubernatorial election. As the flagbearer of the Peoples Redemption Party, she brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropic passion, and humanitarian drive to the table.

SDP Aner Abdullahi Aliu, Amedu Paul

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate and his deputy, Amedu Paul, are other governorship candidates in the Edo race contesting with WAEC certificates.

Aliu and Paul believe SDP in the only hope for Edo and its people in the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng