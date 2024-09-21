Singer Davido has lent his voice to the ongoing election in Edo state as he tackled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

He noted that INEC is the most dangerous institution in Nigeria and went ahead to make some daring claims

According to the Unavailable crooner, what is happening in the Edo election should not repeat itself in his state governed by his uncle Ademola Adeleke

Singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has expressed displeasure at the manner the Edo state 2024 governorship election is being handled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

been accusations of malpractice and vote buying. However, Davido said what INEC was doing in the state would not be condoned in his home state in 2026 when they will hold their governorship election.

The Feel crooner stated that INEC is the most dangerous institution in Nigeria and went ahead to tag them on X.

Several netizens tackled Davido for lambasting INEC and noted that it was the same institution that made his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state.

Others informed him that INEC would do whatever it desired during the Osun state election and there was nothing he would do about it.

See Davido's tweet on the Edo state election below:

Fans react to Davido's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Davido's tweet on the Edo 2024 election below:

@DanielRegha:

"Davido you are not different from the politicians you criticize. If u think Osun State governorship automatically belongs to your uncle (Ademola Adeleke)."

@Homiebishop:

"Oga go sit down. Your uncle is the worst Governor ever in Osun we will vote him out."

@drkenon2:

"Thank you DAVIDO for voicing out. We need a collective effort to stop this criminality in Nigeria."

@Dele93748586:

"Nothing will come of this; your threat holds no weight. In 2026, APC will clinch the victory in Osun state's election."

@Shxposter:

"We know you, make you go bribe them. You and that your uncle wey get belle like werey."

Davido hails Osun governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, had shared some of the ongoing projects in his state.

The politician, often dubbed the dancing governor, noted that it gives him great joy to move his body to the rhythm of music.

However, he shared what gives him greater joy on his X page, and this got a reaction from music star, Davido.

