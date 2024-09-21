Davido has joined many Nigerians in reacting to the ongoing gubernatorial election in Edo state

The DMW label boss, in a recent tweet, reacted to a video of the police asking voters to leave the polling booth after casting their votes

The Unavailable crooner seemingly told the voters to instead remain at their polling station in disobedience to the police

The Edo state gubernatorial election has remained the topic of discussion on and off social media, and music star David Adeleke Davido has also aired his reaction.

Davido, in a tweet that has since gone viral, opposed the suggestion that voters should return home immediately after casting their votes in the ongoing gubernatorial election.

Davido reacts to police's message to Edo voters. Credit: @davido @inec

Source: Instagram

Reacting to a video of a police representative speaking on a TV station, Davido retweeted the video and wrote,

"Loool go where?"

See the singer's tweet below:

Recall that Davido had publicly thrown his weight behind Asue Ighodalo, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Edo governorship elections.

People react to Davido's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the singer's tweet, read them below:

Brightgoldenboy:

"Celeb like you should set a good example. Try dey calm down."

osere_xi:

"You don finally fail for music, you dey try survive as political thug."

bigwizarrdd:

"Are you not tired of misleading people you frog."

RealDreylo:

"Abi we should start 30BG concert after voting."

iamkissking:

"Them nor know say EDO no be Lagos

Lummygee1:

"Baba no out mouth for election matter make dem no hold you for hand again."

FoluboiNg:

"Shey house still Dey for this Nigeria ni ? Dem sabi whine person for this country sha."

osere_xi:

"Since your uncle become governor you just dey feel like say you sabi politics."

PureStanley1:

"All I'm saying to the voters, is that they should go out prepared, when I say PREPARED I mean “Be well equiped”, coz election in Nigeria is no longer peaceful, do not lose ur life on the line, guide ur life with ur right hand and use ur left hand to safe guard ur vote."

List of Edo governorship candidates with SSCE results

INEC published a list of 17 governorship candidates in the gubernatorial elections scheduled for Saturday, September 21.

Analysts have posited that the race is between the candidates of the APC, PDP and the Labour Party in the election.

However, it was discovered that some of the candidates only registered with their WAEC certificates to contest the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng