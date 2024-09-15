Nigerian singer Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, buzzed the internet as she replied to haters attacking her for posting her new man

Legit.ng reported that the businesswoman trended online on the evening of Saturday, September 14, after a video saw her in a yacht with a Caucasian man

Reacting to the several callouts she got online, Sophia bragged about her lifestyle spurring reactions online

Nigerian singer Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has reacted to the recent buzz she caused online after flaunting her newest Caucasian lover.

Legit.ng previously reported that the single mother of one shared a video of herself on vacation in Monaca with her Oyinbo boo.

Sophia Momodu slammed Davido and Chioma's fans.

Source: Instagram

The video showed both of them trying to purchase a yacht as they inspected the interiors.

Following that, one of Davido and wife Chioma’s popular fans stormed her DM and warned her not to let social media users coerce her into faking her life, pointing out that they are not worth it.

The popular Instagram page went on to remind her of the dangers of hanging out with another woman’s husband.

Sophia responded to the user, asking what would happen if she posted her recent activities. She noticed how people would declare it was AI and advised them to move on.

“If we come post the most recent doings wetin una go come do? Na to call am AI. Pls move on IJN”.

See her post below:

Sophia Momodu spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

padithdigital:

"Love Sophia down, she no send anybody."

the_funmeee:

"Effortlessly stepping on necks. In truth they don’t want her to flourish as much as she’s doing. They badly want to maintain the “she can’t move on” narrative. Hence the tears."

emetega:

"I love Sophia and chioma, but I want to know why there’s so much hate on Sophia, is it because she’s vocal and chioma seems quiet? 😂😂you guys are so funny, maturity isn’t silence, quiet people do the most. Yall leave this people alone, let them be."

amakah_:

"Sophia no commot your leg from their neck. They tension them dey go. They will be alright."

fairyglowtherapy:

"They'll rather she's living in penury and sadness but my girl steady enjoying life and doing the things she loves doing while being an amazing mum."

sheriff.kadiatu.35:

"these people were expecting her to be begging on the floor by now because they according to them Sophia cannot live good life without davido father money 😂what else do they want from her even after marrying their favorite whenever they see her it's like she's the air they breath."

_richie_chris:

"Everyone deserves happiness - Allow this lady live her life weather she's faking it or not. David and chioma, me and you, your mama and your papa- we all deserve to be happy. After breakup, everyone should get themselves another bae and continue from there. Zero Panic- happy weekend y'all."

fnprincekay:

"30bgs want her to be jealous of Davido and Chioma by all means. You want her to fail so bad. Leave her tf alone!!!"

How Davido responded to Sophia Momodu

Davido reacted to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu's lengthy counter-affidavit, which emerged online.

The music star expressed displeasure at Sophia Momodu for mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in the affidavit.

Davido hinted he was done battling with her over Imade's custody, adding that his daughter would come to him when she becomes an adult.

