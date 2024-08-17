Nigerian social media personality Sonia Desuwa recently shared a comment on her page about men and relationships that sparked massive outrage from netizens

Sonia, who recently got divorced from former Super Eagles striker Jude Odion Ighalo, shared why some men should never date outside of their financial capacity

The real estate mogul's comment was a nugget to men on the type of relationships that are most advisable for them to enter into

Social media personality and former wife of Super Eagles striker Sonia Desuwa recently stirred emotions online with a comment she shared about men and the type of relationships they should enter into.

In the post shared on her social media page, Sonia spoke about relationships and why men should enter into it by considering their financial capacity.

Jude Ighalo's ex-wife, Sonia, recently caused a storm online after her comments about relationships and men went viral. Photo credit: @desuwa30/@ighalojude

Source: Instagram

Sonia shared that some women's body creams cost over N1.5m monthly, potentially making them out of reach for certain classes of men.

"Don't enter into debt because of relationship" - Sonia

Sonia has routinely gotten into fights on social media with her ex-husband, Jude. Also, she has come multiple times to call out an actress which she accused of sleeping with her ex-husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, the latest comments seem directed at helping young men find the right type of relationship and women to be with.

In her post, she also advised that any relationship a man enters that puts him at a financial disadvantage is never going to work.

See Sonia's post and the reactions that trailed it:

Netizens react to Sonia's comment

One of the persons who reacted to Sonia's comment about men not dating out of their financial circle was Daddy Freeze:

@daddyfreeze:

"True though. But ladies should be able to afford their own body cream. Even if ur body cream is N1.5 a month and a mans salary is N250k I don’t see why you can’t look beyond the cream and marry for love…"

@iam_bmodel:

"If she can’t afford her own cream, then she have no reason to use that cream."

@thearrellgurl:

"So the person using the expensive body cream no sabi buy her cream? Must we always put men in the center on everything?"

@leslie2___:

"These days Men are loved only for what they can provide."

@joesyblaise:

"Every day women give men a reason to stay unmarried."

@unlimitedeniola:

"May we raise children that won’t be burden to another man. May our children not have skin infection that will require a man’s monthly salary to spend on."

@oluwakemi._o:

"But wen hes rich u want him to date only you."

@ifynayaa:

"How about women having money to afford what ever they like?"

@skillo_z:

"So in other words, even the user can’t afford her own body cream?"

Ighalo's estranged wife lists people he slept with

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Jude Ighalo's estranged wife, Sonia, spilled a can of worms about the footballer as she listed people he slept with.

In a long rant on social media, the young woman revealed ways she played a vital role in the footballer's career.

Sonia, who had been throwing shade at her husband for days, recounted how she had helped him move to the United Kingdom to become a Watford F.C. player, which she said his agent could attest to.

Source: Legit.ng