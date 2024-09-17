Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo has finally broken his online silence amid his ex-wife Sonia Adesuwa’s rants

The athlete took to his Instagram stories to throw shade at the mother of his kids and ordering her to rest

Ighalo’s post caused a lot of buzz on social media with fans dropping their hot takes on the ex-couple’s drama

Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo has now thrown shade at his ex-wife Sonia Adesuwa on social media.

Recall that Sonia had been known to drag her footballer ex-husband on social media since their marriage hit the rocks. She labelled the athlete a cheat and other things on her Instagram page.

Fans react as Ighalo shades ex-wife. Photos: @ighalojude, @desuwa30

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Ighalo’s ex-wife shared a series of posts on Instagram in reaction to claims that he was expecting his first child with another woman.

Shortly after Sonia’s fresh rant, Ighalo finally broke his social media silence on his Instagram stories. The footballer posted a lovely photo of himself and accompanied it with a caption that reads:

“I would be obsessed too.”

In a subsequent post, the footballer shared a video of a man talking about how people would always let you down and how social media is both a blessing and a curse but he doesn’t care what people have to say about him because he has the love of his family and his job.

Igahlo accompanied the video with a caption that reads:

“Rest naaa for Christ sake, even Devil dey rest sometimes. Lies upon lies upon lies everyday hmmm but I dey too busy dey look for my daily bread to stress about irrelevant things. I pray you find peace.”

See the screenshots of his post below:

Fans react to Ighalo’s shade

Jude Ighalo’s social media posts left many netizens feeling they were directed at his ex-wife, Sonia. Some supported Ighalo’s words, while some said the former couple belonged together.

Read their comments below:

Moda_st.patrick:

“Omoh, these guys dey love EACHOTHER!! Even I'm obsessed 😍 with THEM😂.”

Mokya_scents:

“She is truly obsessed 😂.”

Havilahdivas101:

“This one enter😂.”

Swee_choco_:

“Dammn😢 This is hella shameful!!! Nne rest nu🙏.”

Ugo0114:

“I really hope she finds peace.”

queenof_shebaa:

“If she’s still in love with her husband, nothing to be ashamed,..Call him and work things out. Nobody cares, we are only here to read and get entertained.”

Precious_ibini:

“To be honest she really need to rest😏but I guess she still want the guy back but that one is no longer interested.”

Omosexy1415:

“Ighalo is a fresh chosen😍😍😍. It's hard to let him go😂.”

Mercyselena08:

“Omo this one go enter.”

blairscene:

“This reply go embarrass her.”

olu_herodotus:

“Women learn to appreciate your man especially if he’s handsome and well to do. Be like say madam don reason say so na another women go dey enjoy this fine young rich guy chai I don lose guard 😂.”

luluslimz:

“I swear oo,if we ignore the red flags 🚩 he is a full spec abeg 😂😂.”

amagracie:

“Lol this is shameful ooh😂😂😂 omo this woman no get level at all, no carriage or whatsoever. Make God no gree make my ex see me finish like this o😂.”

Oma_scents:

“I swear make she rest,everyday imaginary haters dey ask am questions.”

Ighalo's estranged wife lists people he slept with

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Jude Ighalo's estranged wife, Sonia, spilt a can of worms about the footballer as she listed people he slept with.

In a long rant on social media, the young woman revealed ways she played a vital role in the footballer's career.

Sonia, who had been throwing shade at her husband for days, recounted how she had helped him move to the United Kingdom to become a Watford F.C. player, which she said his agent could attest to.

