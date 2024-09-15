A young man has shared a video narrating how he met his wife and proposed to her just six days after

The man who's now married to his heartthrob said he knew she was the one for him from the moment he saw her

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A captivating video has surfaced online, revealing the unusual love story of a young Nigerian couple.

Netizens who listened to the story did not hesitate to praise the couple and gush over their love for each other.

Man proposes to lover after 6 days

The clip, shared by @diimejii on TikTok, revealed the meeting and swift proposal that marked the beginning of their journey together.

The proud husband recalled the moment he met his wife, confessing that he knew instinctively she was the one for him.

Their encounter blossomed into a romance, culminating in a proposal just six days later.

The couple's courtship continued with a traditional introduction a month later, followed by a court wedding six months after that.

"We met and after six days I proposed. You know, a month later we had the introduction. Six months later, we had our court wedding and it was just a nine months period," the husband said.

In the heartwarming video, the wife expressed her deep gratitude for her partner, crediting him as the catalyst for her success.

In her words:

"When we talk about our journey and where we started from it gets me so emotional. Being with you has been a catalyst."

Reactions as couple get engaged after 6 days

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the couple's love story.

@Koko said:

"Another reminder from God to me telling me to be still and know that He is my God."

@Temmytorpe stated:

"Imagine and I'm still in 3 months talking stage. God please come through for me before the end of this year."

@gracedefineme said:

"I love the part where she said “If you have sense you can’t work with God”. Even though you are wise, we still need to be humble in God's presence."

@FOC_J_Adams said:

"Imagine you no get money or dey earn in millions babe. He actually knows u well before that time. You go dey trust Adam talk?"

@Surface_Haircare said:

"I claim this for my friend, the Lord is indeed going to remember her for good this year!"

@Ibhee_k added:

"My watchword since the beginning of this year has been". When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen“. When God says it’s your time, it’s definitely your time. Sweet to watch cos God is so good."

