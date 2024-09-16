Jude Ighalo's ex-wife has reacted to the rumour that the footballer is expecting a baby with his new lover

The mother of three has not rested about the footballer's case as she has been making different post about him and his fans

Her recent reactions sparked outrage online as fans shared their hot takes about her in the comment section

Sonia Desuwa, former wife of football star, Jude Ighalo, has faced the wrath of her fans after she reacted to the rumour that he was expecting another child with his lover.

Legit.ng had reported that Desuwa had said that she was not interested in going back to her former husband, as she slammed those claiming so.

Reacting to the pregnancy post, Sonia first laughed over it and shared some laughing emojis as well.

Sonia shares more reactions

In another post, Sonia said some fans stated that people should check up on her after the rumour about her ex-husband made the rounds. She noted that he was not available at that moment.

Sonia further added that she was on a campaign tour and would be back after her ex-husband must have done the naming ceremony of his baby.

The controversial woman ended her post by writing out the lyrics of Davido's 'Am Unavailable'.

Recall that Sonia once praised the footballer for taking care of his children, despite the fact that they were no longer together.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Sonia's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Sonia's response to news that her ex-husband was expecting a child. Here are some of the comments below:

@official.faithberry:

"Laugh out loud her mind still dey. She is pained btw."

@onyxgodwin:

"Wasn’t she just praising him last week."

@wisdomgramm:

"Omg, this woman sef."

@luchy_eze95:

"This lady and drama."

@__desire95:

"Looks like you are very much available ooo."

@udochukwu_h:

"Forget this babe still misses ighalo so much."

@oracle_entertainment:

"Rich people no even dey worry about how expensive baby things are."

@mmanuanwu:

"You're obsessed hanty. After the way you dragged him to filth on this same Internet the least you could do is to stay away from him."

@__joiiee_:

"You ppl that come online to write things about your ex Enh,how does your current partner feel about that?"

Sonia slams critics

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian footballer's ex-wife, had finally reacted to claims of trying to reunite with him.

This came shortly after Sonia heaped praises on the football star despite many months of dragging him online.

Sonia explained her reasons for leaving the sportsman in the first place as she taunted her critics.

