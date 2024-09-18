Some entertainers became joyful mothers and fathers of children in 2024 and flooded the social media with the good news of their babies

A few of them had waited for years to be called parents, while others gave their older children siblings

In this article, Legit.ng writes about eight celebrities in the entertainment industry who welcomed babies in the last nine months

The entertainment industry in Nigeria was blessed with the patter of tiny feet in the last nine months, and the celebrities concerned flooded their timeline with the good news. Their fans also jubilated with them.

Those that had challenges shared the travail they went through before they become joyful parents of the newborns.

1. Emeka Ike

2024 has been a great year for Nollywood veteran actor, Emkea Ike. Not only did he make his comeback to acting, he also welcomed a baby girl on his birthday.

While sharing the good news with his fans, he called the arrived of his new baby as a double blessing for him. He stated that he had lost his dear mother a few days before his wife gave birth to their baby girl. Ike also shared a lovely picture of his baby and his wife in the hospital.

2. Sina Rambo

Davido's cousin, Shina Adeleke, better known as Sina Rambo and his controversial wife, Heidi Korth joined the lists of other entertainers in Nigeria birthing babies in 2024.

The embattled couple, who had washed each other's linen in public a few months before welcoming their second child, shocked their fans with a gender reveal party.

The happy mother also informed her fans about the arrival of her baby girl, and congratulatory messages poured.

3. Nadia Buari

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, started the year with the good news of birthing a baby girl. She announced the arrival of her newborn with her fans in a post on social media.

In the caption of her, she called her baby her blessing.

4. Tawa Ajisefinni

Nollywood actress, Tawa Ajisefinni, became a mother in August 2024 many years after getting married.

The movie star and her husband, Jamiu Alli, became parents for the first time, and they couldn't hide their joy as the actress announced the news on social media.

She also shared post birth pictures to accompany the lovely caption she gave on social media. Her colleague, Biola Bayo also shared pictures of the new mother in the hospital. Another post Bayo made showed when Tawa was heavily pregnant and robbing her big tummy.

5. Debbie Sokoya

Nollywood actress, Debbie Sokoya, became a joyful mother in August. The movie star announced to her fans that she had welcomed a baby after undergoing a nine-month pregnancy journey. Sokoya didn't have it easy before she became a mother. She had lost an eight-month pregnancy and shared the sad news with her fans. The love and money gifts she received after welcoming the newborn was a great comfort to her considering her experience.

6. Ekene Umenwa

Actress Ekene Umenwa and her husband, Ifeanyi Alex, were also parents in 2024. The movie star announced that she had welcomed a baby on September 2, 2024. She honoured Mother Mary by wearing a long white garment and a green robe, paired with a white veil on her head, to inform her fans about the arrival of her baby. She stated the reason for dressing like Mother Mary and appreciated God for the gift of the little bundle of joy.

However, the new mother was backlashed for her maternity photo shoot.

7. Ashabi Simple

Portable's fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in September 2024. The actress had earlier gone on vacation amid rumour that she was expecting another baby for the music star.

The Zeh Nation boss penned an appreciation note to God and his women for the gift. He also made a vow to stand by her forever.

8. Egbenya Christabel

Egbenya Christabel also became a mother in September 2024. The actress had her traditional and white wedding in 2021, she however welcomed her second child this year. While expressing gratitude to God, she unveiled the names she and her husband gave their baby boy.

Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby boy

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had welcomed her second child with her husband.

The elated woman had earlier announced that she was expecting a set of twins, but she gave birth to a baby boy. She shared some maternity pictures and another picture showing her baby's hand.

Ogbodo gushed over her newborn and shared his name online.

