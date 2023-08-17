Nollywood actress Debbie Shokoya was pregnant; she travelled abroad to have her child but returned alone

In a video on her page, the actress decided to tell her story because she didn't want false narratives to flourish

Debbie urged people to be cautious with their words because she had bonded with her child and sacrificed a lot

In a heartbreaking video on her Instagram page, Yoruba actress Debbie Shokoya announced she lost her child after carrying the pregnancy for eight months.

The movie star said she knew people would be wondering since it was public knowledge that she was pregnant.

Debbie Shokoya loses pregnancy at eight months Photo credit: @debbie_shokoya

Source: Instagram

Debbie noted that she decided to make the video because she wanted to tell her story and not give room for different narratives to fly on social media.

The actress revealed she travelled to have her child and returned to Nigeria alone after sacrificing, going through a lot and bonding with it.

Debbie broke down in the video, adding that it had been over a month since the incident happened. She decided to give all glory to God regardless.

She captioned the post:

"In All Situation, Thank God."

Watch Debbie's video below:

How did netizens react to Debbie's news?

Netizens sympathized with the actress and sent words of comfort and prayers to her. Read the comments gathered below:

trendycrystalcakes:

"I’m not a fan with all the stories here and there but this particular one I don’t wish it on anyone… so sorry dear, God will come through for you again ijn… sending you lots of love and hug ❤️"

iampriscarichards:

"I know how it feels because I have been there. God visited me again after that and turn my sorrow to joy. God will visit you again Debbie. You will have many children that will stay with you. Please be strong darling. Weep no more. Give thanks to God. ❤️"

margret_olafare:

"This ur tears will turn to joy soon as God will restore ur loose pls be strong."

moboladollar:

"Sorry dear, that's why they say ile olorogun ogun ni,the wife of the man self no sleep but I don't support evil ooo, it's not a crime to marry two or more wives but when u abandon one to follow another and start doing pepper them my dear better watch your back.......... God will do another that will stay for you dear"

hartynuke_mi:

"Oh my goodness, forget the narratives guys, if you haven't been there u won't understand, @debbie_shokoya the lord will comfort you, that's all I can say for now "

chopsbyenny:

"So sorry debbie..... Everything happens for the better,may he give you double . Stay strong."

