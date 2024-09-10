The entire Nollywood has been thrown into a wave of joy as one of their own Egbenya Christabel, has welcomed a bundle of joy

The actress, who got married in April 2024, shared her joyful news with her online family as she announced her baby boy to the world

Her friends and colleagues, including Destiny Etiko, have congratulated her massively on social media

Nigerian actress Egbenya Christabel has welcomed a baby with her man. The thespian took her Instagram to celebrate her bundle of joy.

The actress, who tied the known traditionally in 2021, had her white wedding ceremony in April 2021, and announced the birth of her second child.

Egbenya Christabel welcomes baby boy. Credit: @christabelegbenya

Source: Instagram

Her posts were met with joyous congratulatory posts from her fans online, colleagues and close friends.

In her caption, Christabel expressed utmost gratitude to God almighty for giving them a second child in the most beautiful way and blessing her family.

She wrote:

"With joy in my heart, I announce the birth of our amazing son. Chikamso Mark Jr Onumajuru God has definitely done it for my family for the second time. This journey wasn’t an easy one but I’m grateful to God for making me now a mother of two lovely kids. Big thanks to our God almighty for this wonderful blessing. Please celebrate with me oh."

See her post here:

Destiny Etiko also shared a beautiful post to celebrate her colleague.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2021, Christabel came public on social media to refute the rumour of having a child for Nollywood actor Yul Edochie.

Peeps congratulate actress

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Oh my God 😍😍😍😍😍.Amazing father 🙏🏻🙌❤."

@ucheogbodo:

"👏👏👏👏👏👏 Wow 🤩 congratulations beautiful. God is marvelous. I’m happy for you asa."

@kiki_obasi:

"I’m in tears."

@temilolaomowaye:

"Congratulations o,I pray he will live to fulfill purpose on earth in Jesus Name."

@meetjaneobi:

"Wow congratulations darling ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you are blessed."

@patpat_ugwu:

"Wooow my sister you are blessed congratulations."

@blezgee:

"Meaning you were 4 months in when you had your wedding."

Christabel Egbenya shares adorable

Actress Christabel Egbenya and her family attended the dedication service of her daughter, Chikaima, at the church over the weekend.

The doting mum flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos from the ceremony while showering prayers on her baby.

Fans and colleagues in the industry flooded the comment section with lovely messages for the new mum and her bundle of joy.

Source: Legit.ng