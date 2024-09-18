Odion Ighalo's ex-wife Sonia has added more drama to their fight as recently requests him to take back the bride price he paid on her

Recall that the two former lovebirds had been exchanging punches for days, and Legit.ng also reported that the woman tendered an apology following that

In a subsequent development online, she spilled messy details about their wedding as she made a contentious request the sportsman

Just when netizens thought the turmoil between Nigerian player Jude Ighalo and his ex-wife, Sonia, had ended with her public apologies to him, there seems to be more underneath.

In a recent update, she ordered him to take back the bride price he made on her while recounting how her father entirely sponsored their traditional wedding.

Ighalo's ex-wife gave him a new order after an apology. Credit: @ighalo, @desuwa30

Source: Instagram

Sonia claimed that three years ago, she hosted a farewell party for them, filled with goodies and entertainment, but his family did not attend, wasting her efforts.

She alleged that Ighalo's family had insulted her father by keeping him and her family elders waiting while she insisted that he and his family come to collect the bride's fee.

In her words:

"Make plans to collect your bride price. Remember when I planned this three or four years ago, but your family did not turn up?

"After planning a lovely farewell party with lots of food and entertainment, you all wasted my money. Knowing that my father was the sole sponsor of our traditional marriage, your mother's children disrespected him and his elders by keeping them waiting.

"Ymir older brother then claimed (as quoted by you in Dubai) that he was afraid of my father and couldn't visit his home. Please send your village representativesor nry esteemed Sir Clement Ighalo. who is first in charge, to collect the bride price. Donn Sir."

See her post below:

Ighalo’s ex-wife Sonia made more allegations about him about their wedding. Credit: @desuwa30

Source: Instagram

Ighalo's estranged wife lists people he slept with

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Jude Ighalo's estranged wife, Sonia, spilt a can of worms about the footballer as she listed people he slept with.

In a long rant on social media, the young woman revealed ways she played a vital role in the footballer's career.

Sonia, who had been throwing shade at her husband for days, recounted how she had helped him move to the United Kingdom to become a Watford F.C. player, which she said his agent could attest to.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng