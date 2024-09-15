Big Brother Naija season 9 TV show has continued to spur conversation as the grand finale makes its way

A Nigerian costumed as a spiritualist shares his predictions on who the top 3 finalists of the show would be

In a video that has since gained the attention of many, the young man was seen holding some of his instrument as he made proclamations

A Nigerian man masquerading as a spiritualist has taken netizens aback with his stunning prediction about the top five housemates who will advance to the grand finale of the popular BBNaija reality TV program.

In a viral video spotted on sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok, the young man identified as @geraldinoes expresses his prophetic beliefs, stating that the gods have revealed the future to him.

Spiritualist spoke on BBNaija season 9 winner. Credit: @bigbronaija, @geraldinoes

Source: Instagram

He spoke while wearing a red band around his neck and carrying a little mortar and pestle tied with a red rope.

With an unshakeable conviction, he named Wanni, Handi, Kellyrae, Kassia, and Victoria as the top five housemates who will compete in the highly anticipated grand final.

His daring prediction generated a heated controversy among the show's fans and followers.

Watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toke Makinwa had a playful time during her recent visit to the Big Brother Naija house.

While hanging out with the No Loose Guard housemates, Toke Makinwa informed Wanni that she would be sharing Shaun with her.

This video piqued the interest of netizens, and many of them are making light of the issue with a few snarky remarks.

Also Wanni revealed an intriguing detail about her relationship with fellow housemate Shaun.

The twin disc jockey and her love interest, Shaun, have been entertaining fans with their display of affection on the show.

In a recent conversation with her twin sister, Handi, Wanni opened up about her intimacy with Shaun, revealing that he makes her feel deeply fulfilled in bed.

She described Shaun as the best partner she has ever had, noting that this feeling has occurred three times during their time together.

Wanni X Handi, Kassia and Kellyrae nominated

Meanwhile, four pairs of housemates were put up for eviction on the BBNaija No Loose Guard season.

Housemates nominated their colleagues for possible eviction for the second time this season after fans voted to save their faves last week.

Shortly after the nomination list was announced, netizens took to social media to drop their hot takes.

