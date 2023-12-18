Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has granted an interview where he noted that he lost everything when his marriage crashed

According to him, his school which was worth multi-million naira was shut down by his estranged wife

She also took all the property documents he had and sold all his land while he was abroad to shoot a movie

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has opened up about his failed marriage in an interview with Rubbin Minds on Channels Television

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the actor had ended his first marriage with his wife, Suzanne Emma Rero after 16 years.

Emeka Ike recounts ordeal with first wife. Photo credit @emekaikeofficial

Source: Instagram

Speaking about his ordeal during the interview, he stated that he lost everything he had then as a result of the squabble he had with his estranged wife.

He noted that she planned all her moves properly and executed them when he traveled to Maryland to shoot a movie. By the time he came back home, she had locked his N480 million school and chased out all the students.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She also locked his house and took away documents of his landed properties. Most of his things were sold and he couldn't lay claim to them because he only had the bag he took to travel with him.

Emeka Ike is set to make a comeback to Nollywood

During the interview, the actor who welcomed a child with his new wife in 2019 said that he is ready to return to what he knows how to do best.

He is working on a movie titled 'Malika'. According to him, he was able to relate to the movie because of his past marriage experience.

Emeka Ike says he didn't beat his ex-wife

Speaking further about his marriage, the actor noted that he never beat his estranged wife once and was shocked to hear that he maltreated her.

He stated that to be a wife-beater, the person must be very successful.

See the recording here:

Fans react to the interview granted by Ike

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by Emeka Ike. Here are some of the comments below.

@julyieta_n':

"He said something, the women who are not good gets the men first because they know what to do and probably manipulate things for a man to like and choose them over the good ones and that is why many good girls are not married yet. Hmmm."

@donsegspeas:

"This wan no get talk for mouth. She's just seeking Attention."

@irobotcreations:

"Just dey play. Even jobless men beat their wife who is also the bread winner."

@sheyi_funmi_:

"Emeka Ike is aging gracefully."

@soft_presh:

"Please if you wanna come back to our screen, do that without Toyin, she is a Tinubu supporter so for that reason I no fit watch her movies anymore, people are suffering in Nigeria, I can’t patronize a jagaban lover!!!! Go and act for Funke Akindele but not a Tinubu supporter!!

@nwamaka_:

"Was he able to build back his school or."

@comfy_scentsnstores:

"Oga talk wetin you know biko."

@bala_fama:

"He has said it all."

@dudugirlie:

"He's aging gracefully."

@stormiee20:

"Men go through a lot too.:

@lomzy_b:

"So sad."

@blessing_latoya_:

"Why mention @iyaboojofespris though? Talk your talk and leave her out of it now."

Emeka Ike shares his domestic violence experience

Legit.ng had reported that Ike had shared his experience with the female gender as he made a post about domestic violence.

He stated that women now abuse men more and they don't love like they used to do again.

The actor added that most women marry their men for the money and they make life miserable for them. Some even end up killing their husbands. He noted that he was a victim.

Source: Legit.ng