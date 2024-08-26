Nigerian actress Debbie Shokoya has joyously announced the birth of her first child with her husband

It will be recalled that the actress previously lost a child at eight months, which she had publicly shared

In a new development, her family and fans are excited to celebrate with her as she welcomes her bundle of joy

Nigerians are in high spirits as talented Yoruba actress Debbie Shokoya welcomed her bundle of joy with her lovely husband.

The actress had previously lost a child at eight months after suffering a heartwrenching miscarriage. A year later, things turned around in her favour as the thespian announced the birth of her first child on August 24, 2024.

Debbie Shokoyo shares sweet news with fans. Credit: @debbie_shokoya

Source: Instagram

Many of her colleagues, including Odunlade Adekola, Nkechi Blessing, and Biola Bayo, have celebrated Debbie's family warmly on social media.

Debbie's fans, who were all aware of her previous unfortunate fate, also greeted her with an outpouring of love and congratulations.

In a fresh social media post, Debbie shared credit alerts sent by some of her senior colleagues, including Toyin Abraham, Dayo Amusa, Nkechi Blessing, and others. Her caption screamed how grateful she was.

See the post here:

See Odunlade's post here:

Peeps congratulate Debbie Shokoya

Nigerians have shared their heartfelt congratulations with Debbie Shokoya on the birth of her child. See some of the comments below:

@habeebattimileyin:

"Congratulations your joy is permanent Insha Allah."

@debbyoluseun:

"Congratulations Ma'am, Your joy is permanent in Jesus name."

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"I share in your joy sis, may your testimony be permanent🙏🏻 congratulations again."

@olatunji_khadijah:

"Congratulations my woman."

@rofiatmolayinka:

"Congratulations once again Sis 🎉The Joy she brought to the family shall be permanent."

@hoolly_peace_herbals:

"Congratulations….may Allah make her the coolness of your eyes."

@omolola_temi:

"Congratulations once again my darling."

Debbie Shokoya’s boo surprised her

As many celebrated Valentine's Day, actress Debbie Shokoya was among female celebrities pleasantly surprised on Tuesday, February 14.

An adorable video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Shokoya walked into a surprise marriage proposal scene by her lover.

Congratulations poured in for the actress, but some netizens couldn’t help but spot her reserved countenance in the video.

Source: Legit.ng