Davido's cousin Sina Rambo is going to be a father for the third time as he and his beautiful wife Heidi Korth are expecting their third child

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the duo, despite their split brouhaha, welcomed their second child in December 2023

Sina's wife excitedly shared the news via social media as she posted a video of a gender reveal event with her family

It is such a wonderful time for Governor Adeleke to be alive as his son, Sina Rambo, and his wife are expecting their third child together.

The amazing news was shared with the world via Sina's wife's official Instagram page, announcing that she is a soon-to-be mother of three.

Governor Adeleke's son, Sina Rambo's wife, is expecting their third child. Credit: @farukorth

In another video, Heida Korth shared a clip with Sina and their other two kids doing a private gender reveal event.

This development comes two years after the duo hung their dirty linen on social media for the world to see when they announced their split.

Korth spilled so many secrets between her and Sina, adding that his sisters maltreated her as well. She even dragged Davido's wife, Chioma, into it and called her 'endurance'.

However, fans are now convinced that all is well in their camp and that they are healthy enough to accommodate a third child.

Watch the video below:

The sweet parents shared the news of their second child in December 2023, just months after beefing each other.

Sina Rambo's family spur reactions online

See how many Nigerians are reacting to the news of Sina Rambo's third child with his wife:

@girl.like.hilda:

"But she called chioma endurance , but na she be the endurance pro max."

@onyinye_bakee:

"I no believe say this babe go still fit open legs for sina."

@josefbogs:

"That’s why when people try to accuse Wumi of Moh’s death because of that Vm I just shake my head."

@onyinye_bakee:

"Na why she no attend chichi wedding sh@me no let her."

@tms_for_love:

"A woman dragged you like that on the internet , u still making babies with her?? What a weak man!"

@mary_mbahh:

"After coming online to bash him, you still went behind us to collect gbola."

@annabell_obi:

"After insulting his family."

Sina Rambo finally breaks silence

According to previous reports by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer and Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo, finally broke his silence after his wife, Heidi, called him out online.

Heidi had accused Sina of domestic violence as well as abuse at the hands of his sister, among other things.

Sina finally reacted to the claims with an official statement in which he called the accusations baseless lies.

