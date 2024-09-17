Leke Adeboye, the youngest child of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, shared his astonishment at a young lady who spoke about her father’s wealth

Leke Adeboye, the youngest child of Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has reacted to a viral video of a lady talking about her father’s wealth.

In the footage online, the young woman living in the UK opened up about her lavish lifestyle in the country.

She was being interviewed on the streets, where she revealed that she spends approximately £8,000 (N20m) on shopping and Uber monthly, aside from rent and other basic needs.

The woman, who disclosed that she was 23 years old, bragged about her father sponsoring her lifestyle and expressed her immense gratitude to him and God.

She also revealed that her dad was a Nigerian who followed the culture of parents taking good care of their children and footing the bills.

Pastor Adeboye's son reacts to lady's video

Coming across the clip, Leke Adeboye shared his astonishment. He said he would like their fathers to meet.

He wrote:

“Both our daddies need to meet, please. Because hmmm me too, I can vibe.”

In another post, he stated:

“Please, who is your dad? I just want to meet him.”

Adeboye speaks on corruption in Nigeria

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye sent a crucial message to Nigerians, especially Christians, as corruption persists.

The RCCG general overseer urged Christians to shun corruption. He noted that corruption persists in the country because Christians have decided to compromise.

Buttressing his point, during the 72nd annual convention on Saturday, August 10, Adeboye narrated how one of his 'daughters' was asked to inflate a contract of N3 million to N33 million.

