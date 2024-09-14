Portable Zazu has shared rare pictures of his two other daughters after he welcomed his third baby girl with Ashabi Simple

The Zeh Nation boss had caused a buzz online after he disclosed he is a father of three girls

Portable posted his girls' pictures as well as their names but left out details about their mothers

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Portable has shared rare pictures of his two other daughters, who are unknown to the public.

Recall that the Portable welcomed a baby girl with his 4th baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple, on Friday, September 13.

However, the Zazu crooner, in a caption, revealed the baby girl was his third daughter.

"ZAzuu with a heart full of joy, we welcome our third princess to the world, I thank GOD for not shaming us," he wrote in part.

This stirred confusion among his fans as Portable is known for celebrating and posting his boys' pictures on social media.

Hours after fans queried him, the Zeh Nation boss shared pictures of his daughters on his Instastory and revealed their names as; Grace, Bisola and Ire.

While Portable's third daughter's mother is known, he didn't reveal the identities of his other baby mamas.

See screenshots of Portable's three daughters below:

What netizens were saying about Portable's daughter

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

queenkehha:

"After seeing ashabi’s post, I was thinking you finally have your first daughter, then immediately your post popped and I am seeing she is the 3rd girl ke many many congratulations."

jabbarthg:

"Omo how many naming ceremonies you dey do for a year."

officiallandlordcomedy:

"Na everyday this Man go day born pikin anyways congratulations."

_farskid_ace:

"Congrats NBA Youngboy Nigeria."

