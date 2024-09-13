Media personality Daniel Regha has expressed displeasure at the action of actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie, who is currently in Edo state

The politician's wife is seeking votes for the APC governorship candidate in the state ahead of its election on September 21

According to Daniel, Mercy's behaviour can be likened to what other celebs do, and he shared who he blames for her action

As the governorship election in Edo state draws close, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie is campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, which got Daniel Regha's attention.

In a video, the movie star gave Edo indigenes reasons they should vote for APC's Monday Okpebholo. However, the media personality stated that he did not blame Mercy Johnson for asking the people to vote for the APC man.

According to Daniel, Mercy is doing what other celebs have done in the past. Besides, he blames the citizens who listen to public figures before they know whom to vote for.

He also tackled Mercy's words asking the people if they are not yet tired. His statement was connected to how the policies of the APC government at the federal level have caused economic hardship on the people.

The influencer admitted that Mercy Johnson does not understand the plight of the common man and asking them if they were not tired was an insult to them.

The actress is married to Prince Odi Okojie, a politician and member of the House of Representatives under the APC. He represents the Esan South-East/Esan North-East Federal Constituency.

See Daniel Regha's tweet below:

Reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet below:

@i_jandor:

"Mercy can be very disappointing sometimes. I feel she has this feeling of "I have arrived and can never go broke again". But she forgets that life is an open-ended book - Anything can happen at any time. Let her Continue!"

@olah_ajia:

"It's hard to take 'Una never taya' seriously from someone like Mercy Johnson, who's far removed from the daily struggles of most Nigerians. The fact is, we've all been guilty of putting celebrities on pedestals, but it's time to stop and think. I think we deserve more than just."

@Gracebal0:

"The truth is entertainers benefit from politicians, so why expect them not to support them."

@NotUrKev:

"The day y'all start realizing most of these celebrities don't care about your existence will be good for y'all.

Daniel Regha slams Miss Universe Nigeria organisers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel had criticised the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant for crowing Chidimma Adetshina as its 2024 winner.

Recall that Chidimma got an invite from the pageant organisers after some South Africans taunted her for participating in Miss Universe South Africa.

According to Daniel, her win was predictable and she joined at the last minute only to win ahead of other contestants.

