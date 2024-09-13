Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong has opened up on how he feels about dating in the year 2024 and he got his fans to share their thoughts about it

The movie star also lent his voice to the plight of some single individuals who might be having tough times having a good partner

Some fans of the actor were open about their feelings and they noted that the dating pool is a mess

Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, had the attention of his fans after he expressed how he feels about dating in 2024.

According to the role interpreter, he feels exhausted about it, and thinking about it is making him sweat. The movie star also noted that he sympathizes with singles and wondered how they are coping.

Some of his single fans were open about their feelings. Some stated that they look forward to good people introducing themselves to each other.

Meanwhile, others admitted that the dating pool is a mess because some singles do not want to put in the work to make a relationship work.

Fans react to Daniel Etim-Effiong's tweet

"It's exhausting, as it is now, I look forward to good people introducing good singles to each other. Outside is exhausting, and people no longer want to put in the effort."

"I am still looking up to God."

"Smile plural we dey manage o. Anything relationship, I don remove hand."

"I am enjoying singleship so far, my goal now is to make legit money and provide for my kids."

"The dating pool is a mess."

"It's exhausting."

Daniel Etim-Effions wife blushes over him

Legot.ng earlier reported that Toyosi, the wife of Daniel Etim Effiong, had spoken about how much she loves her husband.

It has become a thing for her and she blushed over him again after she saw a picture of him on the poster of a movie Oloture.

She noted that she sees her husband regularly and they share the same bed but she can't stop blushing over him.

