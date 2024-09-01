Media personality Daniel Regha has criticised the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant for crowing Chidimma Adetshina as its 2024 winner

Recall that Chidimma got an invite from the pageant organisers after some South Africans taunted her for participating in Miss Universe South Africa

According to Daniel, her win was predictable and she joined at the last minute only to win ahead of other contestants

Different reactions have trailed the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant which crowned Chidimma Adetshina its winner on August 31 in Lagos.

Daniel Regha shares his take on Chidimma Adetshina's Miss Universe Nigeria win. Image credit: @danielregha, @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Silverbird Group organised the event and Daniel Regha felt that crowning Chidimma made it too predictable and wrong.

Chidimma had joined the Miss Universe South Africa competition but some South Africans taunted her over her identity issue. This made her to quit.

She joined the Miss Universe Nigeria competition after she got an invite from the organisers and won. According to Daniel, the moment Chidimma joined the Miss Universe Nigeria competition, other contestants stood no chance.s Win

However, some netizens stated that Chidimma deserved to win because she was better than the other contestants.

See Daniel Regha's post below:

Netizens react to Daniel Regha's post

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet on Chidimma Adetshina below:

@iszzyiniho1:

"Nigerians are haters in nature but that what happens when you do it better than others. It doesn’t really mean you have to be there first, your efforts are most needed. Chidimma deserved it."

@YoungEmmanuelJ:

"Next time, contest, so we can vote for you, after all you look like James Brown."

@Awhen2000:

"Nigerian won't accept it but truth be told she don't deserve to win."

@AzeezOseni4:

"Everything is destined to happen."

@RichieFlames66:

"That what happens when you do it better than others. It doesn’t really mean you have to be there first, your efforts are most needed."

@RealKingSimba11:

"Cry louder."

@DosCommentary:

"We already knew the winner....It made others feel useless... I mean no harm."

Daniel Regha slams BET Awards

Legit.ng eariler reported that Daniel had expressed dissatisfaction after singer Tems won the Best Gospel/Inspirational category at the BET Awards.

He stated that it was a mockery to the Christian community as she was not a gospel singer but had dominance in the secular music industry.

The award category had international gospel musicians Kirk Franklin, Cece Winans, and Maverick City Music, among others.

Source: Legit.ng