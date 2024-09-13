Kate Henshaw has shown her grievance to a request from a fan which was sent to her direct message channel on social media

The mother of one noted that the person requested for the sum of N35million from her and wondered why that huge amount

Fans reacted to the post as they shared their views about such a request while trying to encourage the actress

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has cried out after getting a request from a fan on social media.

The actress, who lost her mother recently, was sent a direct message on social media and the person asked her for N35million.

Sharing her ordeal on X, the gym enthusiast noted that she cannot fathom the thought process that goes through people's mind.

She asked how someone can send such a kind of message to another person whom they are not even familiar with.

Kate Henshaw advises daring fan

In her post, Henshaw gave her two cents to the person requesting such a huge amount from her.

She noted that if the person cannot afford what he or she wants, they should wait and save up for it.

What fans about Henshaw's post

Reactions have trailed the post shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@johnnyblaze_404:

"Aunty Katie Abeg run from such request oh. I have learned that a lot of persons will invest so much in stocks and start living in begging syndrome until their stocks get its returns. Sadly, when the returns come they won't list you as beneficiaries. Happy weekend Aunty Katie."

@Dr_Pharouk:

"The person should I go back and meet his/her baba. 35Million what. Funny enough, I got a message from someone yesterday asking me for 2.5Million naira. The guy really believes in me, because where I wan see am."

@MissPearls:

"The freaking audacity!"

@Balatic:

"Na yahoo boys o. E no get format wey them no get."

@OlorunfemiBami3:

"Wawu .35 Millar nke."

@GeniusHawlah:

"If you join some churches, or have the chance to listen to their pastors, you'll be amazed by the kind of confidence their pastors install in them in the form of "faith."

@PoloM77:

" Relax Big Sis! Na levels! How many people can someone send dm demanding N35m in the current Nigerian economy? It means you are highly rated! Na levels o! Just send the person 1% of the request! Economy hard!"

@esshman:

"Person wey don test soap ontop you. He go try again later."

@AlabedeTobi:

"Eni nlá ló n she ohun nlá" - na big person dey do big things. Aunty Kate you're capable. Run me that package abeg."

Source: Legit.ng