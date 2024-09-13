Actress Ekene Umenwa has been criticised over her viral maternity photoshoot where she emulated the portrait of Holy Mary

Delta State Governor's assistant Ossai Ovie Success called on the actress to beg for forgiveness as he described her actions as disrespectful to the Catholic Church

His post, which has since gone viral, has triggered a hot debate on social media as netizens took sides

Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa's viral maternity photos, in which she copied the portrait of the Holy Mary, has triggered reactions from Delta State Governor's assistant Ossai Ovie Success.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Umenwa and her husband, Ifeanyi Alex, welcomed their first child to the joy of numerous fans. The actress chose to announce the good news in a special way by emulating Holy Mary.

Delta State governor's assistant berates Ekene Umenwa. Credit: @ekene_umenwa

Source: Instagram

Her action, however, didn't go well with Ossai, who expressed his disappointment and disheartened reaction to seeing Umenwa emulate Mary's portrait.

According to Ossia, it was not an accurate representation, and it was disrespectful to the Catholic church.

"The Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, was uniquely chosen by the Holy Spirit, and Ekene's portrayal is totally unacceptable and disrespectful considering the fact that she was not impregnated by the Holy Spirit," he wrote.

He stressed that the actress would not have tried the same with other religions, such as Islam, as it is a unique aspect of Christian tradition and reverence.

While congratulating Umenwa on the birth of her first child, he urged her to apologise to God and the public for her sins and ask for forgiveness.

See a screenshot of his post below:

What people are saying about Ossai's post

geenafoodiesandspice:

"So all the time we act Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem during school and church plays nko?"

tudamafoodsupplies:

"I am Catholic and I don't see anything wrong with this maternity photo."

chi_maramma:

"Who made you the judge SIR?"

onyiibekee___:

"Assistant jesus."

chi_maramma:

law__renz:

"Okay sire secretary general to Jesus."

cray_bird:

"Y’all won’t agree, but something is just off with this… honestly it’s not right."

Umenwa Ekene recounts fasting for days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Umenwa Ekene shared how she selected her bridesmaid.

The actress revealed she fasted and prayed for nine days before choosing her colleague Chinenye Nnebe as her bridesmaid.

Umenwa also gushed about Chinenye and her good deeds during the memorable event.

Source: Legit.ng