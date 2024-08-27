Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently shared clips of herself and her family on summer vacation, and it has got people talking

In one of the clips shared on her page, the actress revealed that she and her hubby, Prince Okojie, are currently celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary

Mercy Johnson also shared another video of herself and her kids jumping on the "Come Pay Me My Money" TikTok Challenge

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie recently stirred emotions online, sharing a post on her page as she and her hubby celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

Mercy Johnson's caption to the video shared on her page has people talking. The trending clip came amid other videos of her and her family on summer vacation, leaving many drooling online.

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 13th wedding anniversary as she her family go on a summer vacation. Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

The actress noted she didn't have the words to express her happiness and fulfilment at being married to Prince Okojie.

"13 years of so many memories" - Mercy Johnson

The movie star noted that her marriage has been filled with too many happy memories, which she will cherish forever.

She further noted that picking one out of the memories would be a disservice to the other beautiful moments.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mercy Johnson went out to celebrate her husband's birthday when he turned a year older.

We also recall how the actress celebrated her first daughter after she graduated from primary school and joined senior secondary school.

Videos of Mercy Johnson jumping on the "Come Pay Me My Money" challenge shared online have also got netizens talking.

See how Mercy Johnson celebrated with her family their 13th anniversary:

Netizens celebrate with Mercy Johnson her 13th anniversary

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@wardcarlisa395:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary Mr and Mrs Okojie, Wishing you both many, many more wonderful years of togetherness, laughter, joy, peace and happiness, May God continue to bless your union and home."

@oma.areh:

"Happy anniversary fam ❤️💝 Look at God’s work."

@mataniazfabrics:

"Happy anniversary."

@official_halleedewuyi:

"Happy wedding anniversary sis🙌🔥🔥❤️❤️may your home remain blessed and peaceful."

@ginakingss:

"Happy anniversary queen. God is awesome."

@oziomamaurice:

"Happy anniversary mama 🙌🙌ur blessed."

@chinelouzoigwe:

"Happy anniversary to you both. More beautiful years together."

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Happy Anniversary Faves."

Mercy Johnson spotted with Liz Benson

In another entertainment news, Liz Benson trended over her recent appearance after a long time away from the movie industry.

Benson, renowned for the 1994 blockbuster movie Glamour Girls, was seen in the company of Mercy Johnson and other Nollywood stars.

Mercy, who was excited to be with her senior colleague, shared interesting details on the forthcoming project they are working on.

