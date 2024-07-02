Media personality, Daniel Regha, has expressed dissatisfaction as singer Tems wins Best Gospel/Inspirational category at the BET Awards

He stated that it is a mockery to the Christian community as she is not a gospel singer but has dominance in the secular music industry

The award category had international gospel musicians Kirk Franklin, Cece Winans, and Maverick City Music, among others, in it

Media personality, Daniel Regha, has knocked the organisers of BET Awards after Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, won the Best Gospel/Inspirational category.

Daniel Regha reacts to Tems' BET Award win. Image credit: @danielregha @tembaby

Source: Instagram

The award ceremony was held on June 30 in Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, United States, with Hollywood actress, Taraji P. Henson, as its host for the third consecutive time.

The nominees in the Best Gospel/Inspirational category were Tems, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Cece Winans, Shirley Caesar, Erica Campbell, Halle Bailey, Naomi Raine, and Chandler Moore.

However, Tems, who is known as a secular artiste, bagged the award for her song Me & U. The award unsettled Daniel who stated that it was a mockery to the Christian community and also labeled it as an insult.

See Daniel's post below:

Peeps react to Daniel's post

Several X users have reacted to Daniel's post. See some of the comments below:

@Macy_Macy0:

"Which gospel song does she even have? Dem dey sing Tems for una church?? What kind of awards do they give these days? It’s surprising to be honest."

@pascaliito:

"To show the award has no relevance. They give who they want to give. What is the gospel song she sang exactly?"

@stritmotivation:

"I still come dey wonder if the song na gospel and wetin e dey inspire? Only Me & U wey b love song. Dem probably chk it up in the wrong Dico."

@EmaazDr:

"Leave them to be hyping rubbish."

@flyniggaburner:

"The thing sef confuse me too."

Daniel Regha tackles Simi and Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel had rebuked famous singers Simi and Tiwa Savage over their new song.

In the song, the singers described men as crazy and scum, and this did not go down well with Daniel.

He noted that Simi was married to a man, and Tiwa had a son; hence, attacking men in their first collaboration wasn't cool.

Source: Legit.ng