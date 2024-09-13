Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has renounced being a ‘brotherhood’ in a viral video on social media

The socialite spoke about abandoning his birth gender because of the hardship associated with being a man

Bobrisky’s reasons for no longer being a ‘brotherhood’ was met with hilarious reactions from Nigerians on social media

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has dissociated himself from the popular ‘brotherhood’ tag.

Recall that the ‘brotherhood’ term became popularised after singer Portable made a song about Bobrisky receiving the best-dressed female celebrity award at a movie premiere. The Zazu crooner titled the song Brotherhood.

A few weeks after Bobrisky’s release from jail for naira mutilation, the crossdresser posted a video on social media where he shut down claims of being a ‘brotherhood’.

According to the socialite, it is not easy to be a man because they pay their bills and that of their girlfriends, among other things. Bob went on to say that he stopped being a ‘brotherhood’ after he had his first surgery seven years ago. He added that he is now a baby girl.

In his words:

“Brotherhood, I understand it’s not easy to be a brotherhood. You guys pay lots of bills, you pay your girlfriend’s bills, you do a lot of things, it’s not easy and I’m so glad I’m not part of that brotherhood, I am now a baby girl, the mother that mothered their mother! When last did I leave brotherhood? I left it seven years back because I did my first surgery seven years ago. Then three years ago I started doing frequent surgeries, my voice, my face, my lips, my body. Don’t believe everything you see online. If you really want to know if Bobrisky is a woman, invite me over.”

See the video below:

What fans said about Bobrisky denouncing brotherhood

The video of Bobrisky speaking about not being a ‘brotherhood’ soon spread online and Nigerians had funny things to say about it. Read some of them below:

p_r_i__n__c_e_1:

“To be honest she’s /he’s a strong man/woman 😂.”

king_hephb:

“Brother Bobrisky abeg just Dey ur day 😂😂.. the brotherhood don’t even want you back again.”

flintstonevibe:

“Brotherhood too hard, Bob could not Risk it 😁.”

Oluwakemi._o:

“To be a man is not easy o nah why Bob run 🏃 kudos to all REAL men 👏.”

Officialosazuwaomede:

“When next dem arrest you dem go still put you for male prison…. See Matter!!!”

effedeborah:

“Be it brotherhood or sisterhood, billings go always come.. you can’t escape it as long as you are alive.”

ayslick19:

“Na every yr e go use explain to d world 😂😂.”

Tolulash_zionevents:

“But Prison officials said you were in the male session of the prison now. And that all your gbola is still intact.”

Mcalhajiabokitv:

“Real men don't switch Gender 🙌🙌.”

Omalichawa__:

“Prove to us that u are a woman get pregnant or show us your period..still then u are a c|own.”

Emmanuel_echibe:

“Omo bro talk from now till tomorrow you still be man bro, in as much as you no dey see the monthly discharge wey real women dey see and you no fit ovulate or even carry belle no worry you still dey brotherhood😂😂😂💯.”

Unclenasco:

“Man life too hard so I no blame anybody wey run.”

Bobrisky showcases his body after prison release

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky was back to doing what he was known for after he got released from prison recently.

He wore an outfit that exposed his body and he gave a sultry dance in a video with Rema's song Hehehe playing in the background.

Some netizens laughed at Bobrisky for trying so hard to act like a woman as he covered his private organ.

