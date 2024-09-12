Nigerian singer Mohbad’s younger brother Adura made it to the frontline of blogs following his recent post online

Legit.ng reported that the former Marlian signee’s death clocked on year today, September 12, as fans and celebrities mourn

Adura’s visual pleading for the support of fans online raised eyebrows following the manner he was using to communicate

Mohbad’s younger brother Adura spurred serious concerns online following the manner in which he addressed the late singer’s justice movement.

Adura’s recent video post left many wondering about the mission of the post he made as they lashed out at him.

Mohbad's younger brother pleaded for justice online.

Source: Instagram

Adura Aloba, the brother of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, caused a stir online after a recent video of him trended on Elon Musk’s X.

The young man in the viral footage called on Nigerians not to give up on fighting for the cause of the departed artist.

Adura noted that Mohbad's death had already been one year ago and pleaded with his fans and music lovers to continue lending their voices.

However, Adura’s countenance during his visual plea got many talking, considering the fact that he was licking his lips while addressing netizens.

Watch his video below:

Mohbad’s brother trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Queenie_Bim:

"What’s with the lip licking?"

@Josh2funnyy:

"lmaoooo… Such a fine boy. Dem off your brother, you come online dey lick lips. Oya nah."

@RobertAndrew30:

"Wetin be the fake accent and lips wey he Dey lick up n down bayii."

@CuriousCourtnie:

"Justice from WHO??? Was it not an in-house incident? None of you have spoken up about what really happened! How will you get justice?"

@nuggetman1_:

"He just wants to leverage on the event for clout cause what’s with the lips licking?"

@iamMacAfeez:

"This one Dey take fine look seek Justice. So unfortunate that Mohbad is from a not very good family."

@Asher539977:

"Aww so sorry young man hoping that justice will prevail one day soon, may his soul continue to RIP he looks so much like his brother."

Mohbad’s widow Wunmi marks his one-year remembrance

Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has marked the one-year remembrance of her husband’s death.

On her Instagram page, Wunmi posted an old video and photo of herself with the father of her son.

Wunmi accompanied it with an emotional caption where she poured out her heart on the cruelty she had faced since he died.

