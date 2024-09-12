Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s one-year remembrance has been marked by fans and other well-wishers

A video made the rounds of a lady cooking jollof rice and sharing plates of food to the homeless and beggars on the streets

The emotional video moved some netizens to tears as they prayed for the late singer one year after his demise

A fan marked the one-year remembrance of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, by sharing food to beggars in the streets.

On September 12, 2024, one year after the former Marlian Music crooner died under questionable circumstances, one of his fans went all out to honour his memory.

Fans react to video of lady sharing food to street beggars on Mohbad's remembrance. Photos: @iammohbad, @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @Temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, a Nigerian woman cooked a large pot of rice. She handed out plates of food to beggars and other homeless people on the streets of Lagos.

The emotional video showed the woman bringing out the plates of rice from a sack as people bombarded her for their share on the road.

The video was accompanied by a caption that said prayers for the late singer. It read:

“Dear God, I commit ILERIOLUWA unto your hands. Bless his soul, forgive him his sins, grant him eternal rest and peace. May happiness and peace be far from everyone involved in his demise. You will forever be remembered😭I LOVE YOU IMOLE❤️.”

See the video below:

Fans react as lady marks Mohbad’s remembrance

The emotional video of the lady who took to the streets to feed beggars in honour of Mohbad’s memory touched many netizens. Read some of their comments below:

deminikempire:

“This iyana-Iba, That’s my area, I would have love to join you and share the little I have for his memory.”

Aryourbami:

“Whosoever is behind this blog,I pray God will continue to bless you and keep you safe❤️.”

obehiinojie:

“God bless you ma 🙌.”

__retired_agbero:

“God will bless this handler many blogs that gained visibility from mohbad matter already stop hawking him but you see this blog God will bless her ❤️.”

Moh__fuvkin_bad:

“God bless you sis temi,you are doing well 👏👏.”

liciacouture:

“Thank uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu.”

Ronkees:

“This blogger really loves Mohbad even in his death. God will never forget you.”

adeola78851:

“Feeling sad for him ,May Almighty Allah grant him Eternal Rest.”

Anikechanter:

“Continue Rest In Peace OBA IMOLE 💡💔💡💡🕊.”

_all_ladies7:

“True love 😍.”

olori_saint_kay:

“His wife suppose to do this for him too today.”

bollybeesalami:

“Thank you thank you thank you ma.”

omosexy1415:

“Amen. Abeg his papa bury him. The boy deserves to rest now😢😢.”

juststyleluxury_tm:

“Continue to rest well solider.”

Mohbad's dad curses people milking son's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the late Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, rained curses on people trying to make money from his son’s demise.

On September 11, 2024, Joseph Aloba was swamped by reporters while leaving the court for his late son’s coroner’s inquest, and he eventually spoke to the press.

In a video that was posted on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, Baba Mohbad shared his thoughts ahead of the late singer’s one-year remembrance.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng