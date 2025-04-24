The first video of Priscilla and her man Juma Jux following their wedding has emerged on social media

The beautiful couple had their Nigerian traditional and white wedding on April 17 and 19, respectively

Fans and well-wishers were glad to see a clip of them looking as smitten as always as they celebrated with friends and family

Nigerian social media users have not had enough of Priscilla Ojo and her man, Juma Jux, as they have just surfaced online.

It is no longer news that the couple had their traditional wedding on Thursday, April 17, 2025, and their white wedding on Saturday, April 19.

The white wedding took place in an open field at a prime location in Lagos. The video of the priceless moment, where Priscilla Ojo was walked down the aisle by her father, evoked emotions online.

Fans reacts to the first clip of Juma and his wife following their wedding. Credit: @juma_jux

Source: Instagram

There were many other beautiful highlights and memories to hold on to, as Nigerians have declared it the best wedding of 2025.

Meanwhile, a first clip of the couple has surfaced online, and Nigerians were glad to see them jolly and merry with friends and family. In the video captured by Legit.ng, Juma was spotted sitting while Priscilla stood beside him with her arms wrapped around his shoulder. They all chorused his song, “God Design.”

Chioma Good Hair’s voice rang in the background as she said she couldn’t wait for the song to be number one. Juma Jux shocked her by announcing that it was already number one, causing more excitement in the room.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Juma and Priscy surface online

Read some reactions below:

@lawaloghogho said:

"Sha no fall Nigerians hand before the song go back to where e for come 😂."

@lil_nkeyo said:

"All I know is that he who finds a wife,finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord,no be me talk am,na bible and if you doubt it and want to argue,check Proverbs 18:22 period!😍😍."

@xx_reaherna said:

"Sha no break her heart cos na there you go see Nigerians true color😂😂😂😂."

@tbeautyboss said:

"That’s Chioma’s behind the camera always clapping for her friends."

@dr_chidominica said:

"If you like to remain number one just keep taking good care of the wife we gave you! Any kpakam like this you will not like Nigerians 😂."

Fans reacts to the first clip of Juma and his wife following their wedding. Credit: @juma_jux

Source: Instagram

@mercyjames23 said:

"Oga u see these small resourceful girl when we give u, hmmm, abeg help us hold well, if we here anything, ur carrier don bend."

@ewatomilola_beaut said:

"What Nigerians can not do doesn't exist, sha let it continue like this oooo."

@dulcelily001 said:

"Just don't feck this up Juma, better not feck this up at all, cos it would signal the death of your career."

Juma Jux captured sorting dollars

In an earlier report via Legit.ng, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux let everyone know that he did not come to Nigeria for jokes at all.

The music star was seen in a new video arranging his money while in his hotel room very early on the morning of his wedding day.

Juma’s concentration in the video got fans showering prayers on the newlyweds, as the video circulated on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng