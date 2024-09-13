Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has once again expressed her attraction to BBNaija star, Shaun Okojie

In a recent video making the rounds, the TV host gushed over Shaun’s capability in the bedroom after Wanni spoke about him

The viral video triggered a series of reactions from Nigerians, with some of them advising Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has expressed her feelings for BBNaija star, Shaun Okojie, for the umpteenth time.

Toke was hosting a recent episode of The Buzz show when she spoke with the guests present about what a BBNaija housemate, Wanni, said about Shaun.

Video of Toke Makinwa drooling over Shaun causes stir. Photos: @tokemakinwa, @shaunokojie

Source: Instagram

Wanni had a conversation with her twin sister, Handi, whom she told that Shaun satisfied her in the “other room”, making her "arrive" three times.

Toke recounted this conversation to the guests on her show as she drooled over Shaun. According to the TV host, Wanni’s statement made her crush on him 10 times harder because not only is he handsome, he knows how to handle business.

In her words:

“He made her come three times and it’s the best she’s ever had. She has made my crush like10 times harder because I’m like not only is he a good looking guy, he can handle business.”

In the video Toke also said:

“I feel like Shaun is playing the game! Have you noticed that prior to the dissolving of the pairs, he never had an issue with Handi being the third wheel, he loved hanging out with the both of them but now that he sees that every man is playing for himself, he’s saying to the babe ‘I don’t like that everything about us, you talk to her about it’. Do you guys not think he’s trying to get into her mind?”

See the video below:

Fans react to Toke’s crush on Shaun

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from Nigerians to the video of Toke Makinwa drooling over Shaun. Read what they had to say below:

Ukainmargaret:

“Wanni is really the show, there is no day they don't talk about her.”

Tatashepepper1:

“Awww Wanni na you enjoy yourself pass for that house afterall the show is rated 18..🙌.”

Habby_luv:

“@tokemakinwa have shame please…Shaun is just like a first child for you if God has blessed you on time…. You’re even demonstrating it as if is your age mate… nawa o you too do o…you’re not under 12 again no matter what you wear the exercise or whatsoever please have self Esteem.”

Ruthalukawu639:

“@tokemakinwa you are try your best to promote this guy 😢 we know is your crush so relax wait for him on Sunday so you can f#k him.”

Toke takes permission from Wanni to date Shaun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toke Makinwa had a playful time during her recent visit to the Big Brother Naija house.

While hanging out with the No Loose Guard housemates, Toke Makinwa informed Wanni that she would be sharing Shaun with her.

This video piqued the interest of netizens, and many of them are making light of the issue with a few snarky remarks.

