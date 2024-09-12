Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has marked the one-year remembrance of her husband’s death

On her Instagram post, Wunmi posted an old video and photo of herself with the father of her son

Wunmi accompanied it with an emotional caption where she poured out her heart on the cruelty she had faced since he died

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has marked her husband’s one-year remembrance on social media.

On September 12, 2023, Mohbad died under questionable circumstances, and his passing was followed by a lot of chaos and drama in his family.

One year after his tragic demise, his wife Wunmi took to her official Instagram page to eulogise him. The late singer’s widow posted an old photo and video of them together and a recent video of their son, Liam.

Wunmi took to the caption of the post to write a lengthy message in which she poured out her heart. In the message, the widow lamented that it had been a year since Mohbad left her and their son in this cold world.

According to Wunmi, living life after Mohbad’s death has been so hard, and she doesn’t know how she survived. The widow added that his demise brought her unbearable pain, but it also shaped her life.

In her words:

“It’s been a year today—a year since you left me and our Liam in this cold world. It’s been so hard. I miss you so much. Liam misses you too. I wish you were here to see him; you would have been an incredible father.

I still don’t know how I’ve survived without you. God, I wish you were here every single day—every millisecond of the day. Your passing brought me unbearable pain, but it has also shaped me. I’ve learned so much, and I’m still learning. I’ll never be okay with you not being here; it messes with my head. I keep thinking it’s a nightmare I’ll wake up from, but 366 days have passed, and I haven’t.”

Wunmi went on to promise to care for their son the way his father would have and she also prayed for God to forgive the late singer’s shortcomings and accept him into heaven.

See her emotional post below:

Nigerians react as Wunmi remembers Mohbad

Mohbad’s widow’s emotional post on his one-year death remembrance gained momentum on social media and drew reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Mamacittaofficial:

“My baby keep pushing God is your strength 🙏 rest in Ilerioluwa Oladimeji we miss you champ 🏆.”

beyonce.abiodun:

“See me crying 😢one of the strong lady💪 I know the lord is ur strength Ima Liam 🥰 Rest on oba lmole.”

Mummy____jj:

“Be strong Omowunmi😍. Almighty Allah will be with you and Liam 💋❤️🙏🏼.”

phehintollar:

“It’s well Omowumi😞 The Lord will be with you and Liam🤲🏼.”

imole_rhymes:

“Omowunmi the heavens will return the Joy that you and Liam have lost 🙏.”

Teemah2883:

“Rest well moh😢 cy God will continue to strengthen you.”

kemisolapretty_:

“Omo to be a widow in this country is not easy. The lord will continue to protect you and your child. Rest on Imole ❤️‍🩹.”

iamyvonne_godwin:

“See very strong resemblance 😍May God protect you and Liam.”

Officialburger01:

“Go and do DNA ooo Wunmi leave all this plenty writing.”

Iamnnedimma_:

“She’s innocent.”

de_gold1705:

“Sha don't let them mohbad you.”

Mohbad's dad curses people milking son's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that late Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, rained curses on people trying to make money from his son’s demise.

On September 11, 2024, Joseph Aloba was swamped by reporters while leaving the court for his late son’s coroner’s inquest, and he eventually spoke to the press.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @goldminevibes and spotted by Legit.ng, Baba Mohbad shared his thoughts ahead of the late singer’s one-year remembrance.

