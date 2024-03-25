The drama between Portable and Bobrisky is just getting started on social media following a new development

After the crossdresser lambasted the singer with a voice message, the Tony Montana crooner responded

Portable’s heated responses to Bobrisky in the viral voice notes sparked a series of comments from Nigerians

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has responded after crossdresser Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky blasted him online.

Recall that the drama between Bob and the Tony Montana star started after the crossdresser won the best-dressed female celebrity award at a movie premiere.

Fans take sides as Portable replies Bobrisky. Photos: @portablebaeby, @bobrisky222

Portable expressed his displeasure with the development online and Bobrisky responded to him in heated voice messages.

Portable claps back at Bobrisky

After Bobrisky’s voice messages to Portable went viral on social media, the music star wasted no time in responding and sharing the audio on his Instagram page.

In the nine-minute-long voice message, Portable heavily lambasted the crossdresser and claimed they were brothers because they are both male.

Not stopping there, the Zazu Zeh singer vowed to report Bobrisky to the appropriate authorities for acting like a woman and receiving an award meant for females. Portable went further to dare the crossdresser to open his chest in public if he could. The music star claimed the socialite was an angel sent from the devil.

In the lengthy voice message, Bobrisky was heard also raining curses on Portable and the singer did not hold back on the response.

He said:

“Na me you wan drag? If you drag me go anywhere, we go settle am, na you dem go lock, you this animal.”

Listen to the full exchange between Portable and Bobrisky below:

Netizens react as Portable and Bobrisky drag each other

The audio exchange between Portable and Bobrisky soon garnered a lot of attention on social media with celebrities also sharing their thoughts. Read some of their reactions below:

Kofz_coco:

“Werey jam werey.”

Tunezmediablog:

“You're my brotherhood has me in stitches.”

Djreal001:

“Big Smoke + Tobacco = Wacho & Psycho .”

Teeto__olayeni:

“Person wey wan d!e meet person wey go bu.ry am...This week go long...Bob man voice come out straighttttttttt.”

Extraordinairej:

“I like this... And portable no send anybody... But e pain bobo o.”

Omobolabiu:

“I blame the people that call themselves industry elders that gave bob the award,is so uncallednow am pained i think the organizers and the owner of the movie premiere should apologize,my thoughts.”

Otunbablog:

“Omoh EVERYTHING don scatter BOBBYRISKY don Price MARKET.”

Djspicey:

“Omo laugh wan choke me God abeg Wetin be this .”

Iamtrinityguy:

“Potable please don’t follow this man say anything Oo.”

Dayo Amusa reacts to Bobrisky's win

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Amusa had expressed her displeasure about Bobrisky winning the best dressed at her colleague's movie premiere.

She slammed everyone who was involved in crowning the crossdresser.

The actress claimed that it was disrespectful to all women who were at the event.

