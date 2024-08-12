Cross-dresser Bobrisky is back to doing what he is known for after he got released from prison recently

He wore an outfit that exposed his body and he gave a sultry dance in a video with Rema's song Hehehe playing in the background

Some netizens laughed at Bobrisky for trying so hard to act like a woman as he covered his private organ

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, has shown off his banging body in a bra and short skirt which got netizens talking.

Bobrisky shares photos of himself in black outfits. Image credit: @Bobrisky

Source: Facebook

He wore luxurious black hair that elevated his looks and made him enticing to his fans. In the background video, he played singer Rema's Hehehe which spoke about how he was making money and his haters were talking about him.

The media personality, known for being controversial, walked stylishly as he flaunted his body in the skimpy outfit.

Before Bobrisky got arrested in April 2024 for abuse of the naira, he was known to live a flashy lifestyle. He also loves to wear flamboyant female wears at parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He was released on August 5 and he had a boat cruise with his friends to celebrate his freedom.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Bobrisky's video

Some netizens have shared their take on Bobrisky's video. See some of the comments below:

@Lirahback:

"Make she let the preeq breath."

@qupiid_

"So them sellotape the preek."

@zxenergyy:

"She dey serious this time around."

@Amy_beke:

"I’m seeing something in between his legs."

@activeplayboi:

"Where did he hide that thing?"

@MissyDumelo:

"Bob wants to swear for his haters this time around."

@RMA_Aramis:

"Having a photoshoot after a return from prison. Where is the shame?"

@Olayinka_094:

"Mummy is really back."

@Hybrid_Ola:

"This guy sabi pack him thing sha."

@Idrisou4_:

"This werey don come again."

Fans compare how Bobrisky's welcomed him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky was released from prison on August 5 and it was a moment of excitement for his friends.

One notable observation about Bobrisky was how his friends were around him and ensured he did not appear before the public looking unkept.

A blogger made a contrary statement about media personality Verydarkman (VDM) who claimed to be connected but looked distressed when released from the police cell.

Source: Legit.ng