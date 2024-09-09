A video of comedian Gbenga Adeyinka drumming support for President Bola Tinubu amid the economic downturn in the country is trending

Adeyinka, who described Tinubu as a financial wizard, highlighted the president's track record as a governor of Lagos state

Gbenga Adeyinka's comment about the president has caused an uproar on social media as netizens berated the comedian

Popular comedian Gbenga Adeyinka has referred to President Bola Tinubu as the right man to steer Nigeria towards prosperity.

Adeyinka, who appeared on the Our 2 Kobo Podcast, expressed support for Bola Tinubu, whom he referred to as a financial wizard.

The comedian spoke about Tinubu's track record as governor of Lagos state, stressing that he was capable of addressing the country's current economic challenges.

Adeyinka also appealed to Nigerians to give Tinubu two more years.

"If Peter Obi becomes president of Nigeria with the same structure we have in place, there’s nothing he’s going to do. Give Asiwaju two more years, that guy is a financial wizard. What is currently happening in Nigeria is universal," he said.

People react to Gbenga Adeyinka's video

ogunmusi:

"I stopped when he mentioned IGR. It's very easy to spot empty heads."

mighty_lumidee:

"This is irritating. Tinubu left office as governor since 2007, I would like to ask did he has successors? Why is he taking all the glory? As the godfather? From we know most of his successors performed better than him. How did he build Lagos?"

Nigerianlens:

"Remove the "financial". Just call him what he is, a wizard."

DrMel_:

"Financial wizard indeed.. all he did was say it’s my turn and an entire country has been in shambles, only a wizard can do this."

Germanprinz:

"Gbenga is transition from a comedian to a clown. I remember when he use to organise the TDH show in the 90s. Guy, just shut up your mouth."

