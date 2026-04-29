Davido disclosed that his billionaire father, Dr. Deji Adeleke, unknowingly created his stage name while shouting at him

The singer recounted the moment his father realized his son's fame after seeing a massive billboard of him

Davido shared how his father once had his girlfriend and a show promoter arrested in a desperate bid to force him to abandon music

Award-winning Afrobeats star Davido has opened up about the origin of his recognised stage name.

The singer made the revelation in a now-viral video.

According to him, his father, billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke, used to call him in a particular way whenever he wanted to get his attention.

Davido says that his father gave him the stage name. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido explained that as a child, he was known for being very stubborn, which often forced his father to shout his name loudly.

He said the repeated call eventually evolved into the stage name fans now know worldwide.

“My dad gave me the name Davido. I was very stubborn as a kid, so whenever he wanted to call me, he’d shout ‘David-o! Davido-o!’ That’s how the name stuck,” he said.

Davido speaks on how his dad tried to stop his music career

In another interview with Big Boy TV, Davido had also recounted how his father initially opposed his decision to pursue music, even after he began gaining popularity.

The singer revealed that his father once saw a billboard with his image and also heard from a security aide that his song was dominating clubs at the time.

Despite the growing success, Davido said his father remained determined to stop him from continuing in the industry.

According to him, the situation escalated when his father allegedly ordered the arrest of his girlfriend and a show promoter.

He claimed the instruction was that they should not be released until he agreed to quit music.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Davido's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

4ginfomediaHQ stated:

"But I was ones watch one of his interviews when I was in secondary school, he said his "friends at school use to call him Davido naturally and it got stuck" ."

@decrypt0rz wrote:

"No wonder that Yoruba man dey shout e pikin name “Precious-OOOOOO” , and na so the pikin nor dey hear word"

@ariktimmy101 stated:

"Is it just me or people called David are usually nicknamed Davido, though he popularized it in a way. Or maybe I'm just mixing it up in my head."

@icyandglacier wrote:

"That’s what they call me too before ur debut. I believe all david was once called Davido before it was popularized by you (icon)"

@mrevrywheregood shared:

"Lmao, so your whole brand is built on your dad yelling at your stubborn like a disobedient puppy? "Davido-o! Still my No1 aside 2baba"

Davido says his father once had his girlfriend and a show promoter arrested in a desperate bid to force him to abandon music. Photo: Davido.

Source: Twitter

Aerial video of Davido's father's power plant

Legit.ng had reported that Tunde Ednut joined other Nigerians to celebrate Davido's father's birthday with a lovely video of the billionaire's investment.

He also shared a picture of his encounter with him when Davido was introducing his father to him, as he wished him well. In his recording, he shared the aerial view of the billionaire power plant in Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng