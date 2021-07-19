Comic star Gbenga Adeyinka has taken to social media with a note of warning to his fans and followers as the Eid-el-Kabir festival approaches

The veteran comedian posted a video of a ram with five horns while describing the animal as a small ‘god’

Many flooded his comment section with mixed reactions with some people noting that it’s just a simple deficiency in the ram

Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka is among several other Nigerians who are gearing up for the annual Eid-el-Kabir festival celebrated by Muslims.

However, in a recent post shared on his Instagram page, the comic star sounded a note of warning to his fans and followers who plan to have their fill of salah meat.

Gbenga posted a video showing a white ram with five horns as opposed to two which is most common with the animal.

He accompanied the video with a caption stating that people should be careful of the kind of meat they consume. According to him, the ram in the video is a ‘god’.

See his post below:

Reactions greet Gbenga Adeyinka’s post

Upon sharing the video, social media users on the platform flooded the comedian’s comment section with different reactions.

Read what some of them had to say below:

arkbishopbaba said:

"Just some deficiency in the ram. We got rams with 6 fingers. E dey happen."

akanrobertino said:

"This one escape from oba."

bosch023 said:

"Nothing is wrong with it....dats it's nature......u guys said d same about human Twins many years ago.."

thisismosh said:

"Lucky Ram, because of the horn, it won't be eaten. Abeg let's auction it to be kept in zoo."

topeososanya said:

"This one na devil ram, how many horn does devil have on his head."

