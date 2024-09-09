President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been told to immediately reverse the new electricity tariff as it would impact negatively on businesses in the country

APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe made this call as he lamented bitterly over how he spent N20,000 to get worth of units that only lasted for just a day

Igbokwe's call has sparked mixed reactions in the polity as many dropped shared their thoughts over Tinubu's recent actions regarding reforms

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to look into the new electricity tariff in the country.

APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe laments the electricity tariff hike and tells Tinubu what to do. Photo credit: Joe Igbokwe, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Igbokwe, a staunch supporter of Tinubu’s presidency based in Lagos state, disclosed that if not reversed, the development will negatively impact businesses in Nigeria.

In a post shared on his Facebook page last weekend, Igbokwe lamented that N20,000 worth of units only lasted him for just a day.

The APC chieftain, therefore, urged the government to review the electricity tariff.

Igbokwe said:

“PBAT, please look into the new electricity tariff in Nigeria. it will kill businesses if the government does not act as quickly as possible.

“I have a small office in Surulere with about about 7 units of Air Conditioner (AC). We used to buy 305 units for N20,0000. Yesterday, we bought N20,000 and got 80 units and it lasted for just one day. They call it Band A group. I pray that we review this.”

Nigerians react to Igbokwe's message to Tinubu

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section of the APC chieftain Igbokwe below;

Juwon Tunde said:

"Your usual posts with jagaban's picture normally carries the message. "Ko is pressure"...but now e be like say Pressure ti wa o."

Chinedu Victor Ezugwu wrote:

"Worst president ever in history."

Yahaya Buhari stated thus:

"I don't think your messiah can hear you in this tone, please increase the volume. Last last na everybody dey collect wotowoto."

Read more about electricity, tariff hike here:

Employers seek reversal of electricity tariff hike

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has expressed concern over rising electricity tariffs.

The association said the move negatively impacts businesses and the general public and should be reconsidered.

NECA's director general, Adewale Smatt-Oyerinde, explained in an interview that the tariff hike has resulted in higher costs for goods and services.

Source: Legit.ng