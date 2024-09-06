BREAKING: Tinubu Told to Sack Buhari’s Appointee as Fuel Scarcity Deepens Cost of Living Crisis
- Theophilus Alaye, a top Niger Delta youth leader, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to instantly dismiss Mele Kyari, the NNPCL boss, if he (Tinubu) hopes to achieve his 'Renewed Hope' agenda
- According to the Ijaw youth leader, Nigeria deserves truly competent personalities in the oil and gas sector
- Alaye advised President Tinubu to immediately act on key developments currently shaping Nigeria’s oil sector
Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Ijaw youth leader, Theophilus Alaye, has said that Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has failed Nigerians.
Legit.ng recalls that following the retirement of Maikanti Baru from the corporation on July 7, 2019, Kyari was appointed by the administration of the president at the time, Muhammadu Buhari, as the 19th boss of the then-Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
BREAKING: Nationwide protest date announced amid fuel price hike under Tinubu's govt, details emerge
Presently, Kyari works under President Bola Tinubu.
But according to Alaye, Kyari and other public officials in charge of the Nigerian oil and gas sector ‘fed citizens with fake stories, telling us the Port Harcourt refinery would be up and running’.
He stated that Ijaw people ‘do not celebrate failure and mediocrity’.
Alaye said in an interview posted on Arise News’ X handle on Friday, September 6:
“Mr President is seeing that failure is coming from the oil and gas sector. I was expecting that if he is not complicit of what Mele Kyari is doing, and what the petroleum minister (referring to Heineken Lokpobiri) is doing, by now, we are expecting that some persons would have been fired.”
Watch Ijaw youth leader, Alaye's interview below:
Legit.ng reports that a new price hike on petrol has frustrated Nigerian drivers grappling with scarce fuel supplies and pushed up the cost of living.
Higher prices threaten to undercut recent gains made towards curbing skyrocketing inflation. Fuel lines that began to appear at pump stations a week ago in Nigeria’s capital Abuja have grown in recent days.
Clusters of black market sellers wielding jerry cans and hoses dot the city — even by the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) — offering quicker service at higher prices to desperate buyers. In Lagos, Nigeria's commercial nerve centre, roads have become emptier with fewer cars on major routes.
Tinubu told to dismiss “virtually all" cabinet
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Modibbo, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), challenged President Tinubu to match words with actions by sacking some ministers.
Modibbo, a former director of media and communications to ex-presidential hopeful, Nuhu Ribadu, asserted that Tinubu has three more years to change the dynamics of governance.
