Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has asked for the forgiveness of Davido following his release from police custody

Recall that the singer was picked up after he constantly defamed Davido regarding the death of his friend, Tagbo

In a recent tweet released by Dammy Krane, he asked Davido to forgive him and said that he was on his knees

It may seem that Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, whose stage name is Dammy Krane, has tactically resumed dragging David Adeleke, widely known as Davido.

Recollect that Dammy Krane was arrested on Thursday, August 22, and detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja on suspicion of alleged criminal-related activities.

However, he cried out, asking Nigerians to come to his aid, and blamed his colleague Davido for his arrest. This comes on the tail of Krane constantly defaming Davido regarding the death of his friend, Tagbo.

It will also be recalled that social media activist VeryDarkMan, who pleaded to Davido on Krane's behalf, publicly announced that he had washed his hands off his case.

In a recent development, Dammy Krane took to Twitter to apologise to Davido. He did not indicate what it was for, but his words were quite clear.

"Please @davido, I’m begging. I'm on my knees🙏🏿🤍".

His cryptic apology has moved fans to assume that his apology might just be disguised as shade, considering Davido's viral scandal video, where he was seen begging a white lady on his knees.

Reactions trail Dammy Krane's apology

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

@rahman_jago_of_abj:

"Oga make a video Begging him the way he begged that girl for p."

@shes__precious__:

"Is this a shade or an apology😩 you never ready."

@tamunotonyetrustee:

"If you mumu pass 30bg them your life done spoil."

@only1_badboy_richly:

"I see wetin this guy do for there 😂 werey."

@reallest_gee:

"You never learn mumu, na VDM wey make them release you pain me."

@dabrightszn:

"This guy no be like person wen go rest for this dragging matter."

@olamilekan_of_lagos01:

"Do video make we confirm say you deh on your knees."

Dammy Krane cries over arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Dammy Krane revealed that he had been arrested by the police.

Dammy Krane, who linked his arrest to his colleague and superstar Davido, also shared details.

The singer's arrest has since stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens applauding Davido for finally taking action against the singer.

