Singer DJ Chicken got netizens talking after they observed that he has changed how he talks about Afrobeats singer Davido

Some days earlier, he described the Feel crooner as an idiot who carries bodyguards around and his statement went viral

In a video, the social media influencer hailed Davido and made other palatable comments about him

Singer and social media influencer, Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, has spoken highly of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido.

According to him, the Unavailable crooner is his daddy and he stated that he loves him. He also blew kisses to him.

He showed off some bundles of cash in his hands and he added that he now receives dollars, and is also on top.

Earlier, the controversial artiste had said that Davido was a thief and idiot who moves around with security men.

Some netizens said that DJ Chicken decided to change how he speaks about Davido because he was scared of going to prison. They also linked his case to singer Dammy Krane's

Fans react to DJ Chicken's video

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to DJ Chicken's video on Davido below:

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Social media content no gree us differentiate who norma from who need nurse asapu!"

@packyrush:

"Your daddy wey you senior with 18years."

@bola_pearl89:

"Thank God for the mopo o. The werey for don kiss my 001."

@okikiola29:

"He don learn from Dammy Krane. Werey no want sleep for cell."

@gbookinghome:

"Chicken is not relevant anymore… I think this guy don dey craze."

@asigbetv:

"Which work DJ chicken dey do self."

@hef_hem4:

"Sha let Portable rest.. give am wan bead from your Oluwo title.. make the guy let Egungun rest."

DJ Chicken insults Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that DJ Chicken, in a live TikTok video that had gone viral, was seen launching a verbal attack at music star Davido.

This was after DJ Chicken had attempted to meet with the DMW label boss at an event but was received in an unpleasant way.

DJ Chicken, in the viral video, also spoke highly about Abu Abel while showing off gifts from the real estate mogul.

