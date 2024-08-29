Nigerian singer Dammy Krane’s release from jail after Davido got him arrested has triggered mixed feelings online

A netizen cursed out the people begging Davido to forgive the singer as he dug out Dammy Krane’s old tweet about OBO

The resurfaced tweet sparked interesting reactions from Nigerians, with the majority agreeing that he should still be behind bars

Nigerian singer Oyindamola Emmanuel, aka Dammy Krane’s release from jail after David Adeleke Davido got him arrested has drawn a heated reaction from a netizen.

The X user, Man Like Icey, took to his page to condemn the people begging Davido to forgive Dammy Krane. According to him, they will not know peace.

Icey then accompanied the tweet with an old screenshot of one of Dammy Krane’s tweets. In the post, the singer accused OBO of killing his late friend, Tagbo. He also challenged the 30BG boss to sue him and settle the matter in court because he was ready to spill Davido’s dirty secrets in public.

See Man Like Icey’s tweet below:

Recall that Davido had gotten Dammy Krane arrested after the singer made a series of messy claims about him on social media for months. After online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan’s intervention, the singer was released.

What fans said after man slammed Dammy Krane sympathisers

After Dammy Krane’s old tweet resurfaced online, it triggered a debate as some netizens agreed that he truly deserved to still be in jail. Read some of their comments below:

m6damasterpiece:

“😂😂😂 Normally make him flex that place till December.”

faithxoxoxo__:

“Davido I know say your heart soft but on this case I’m begging you to use a strong heart……. You’re unavailable atm to any wotowoto😂.”

officiodreko4:

“To make everything justified let the government do their investigation and if no evidence found, Dammykrain will go to jail and never return 😒.”

Leczy_b:

“Remain Samklef button >>> 😂.”

milola__x:

“Dammy krane should just provide Evidence of everything he claimed davido did, if not! You just start o😂😂😂 See you next year👏.”

demii_goddessss:

“The boy Dey there dey rot lowkey very lovely.”

fiftyshades_of_oyin:

“Na for jail he go receive sense!!!!”

figure_00:

“Make dem leave am there till price of fuel reduce pls 😂😂.”

Adterryofficial:

“Funny thing b say no body know say them even arrest am ….no level just mouth.”

mercydamilola2024:

“He remain samklef seventh heaven 😂.”

Patience__coker:

“Dammy crane deserves 1year, the damage is too much, David is too nice to be dragged out the way he constantly has.”

watchdawgssecurite:

“People deserve to face the consequences of their actions.”

frank_eddie_02:

“Dammy Krane supposed relax there for like 6 months, he was really doing too much 🙌👏.”

Jux_jenni7:

“Fact.”

evberhonchris:

“Shey we plead to.God for forgiveness why.can't Davido forgive ...if men were god.”

Davido threatens Dammy Krane

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido reacted to Dammy Krane's post in which he taunted him with his viral crying video.

Dammy Krane, who had repeatedly dragged the singer, claimed that OBO owed him money.

In his response, Davido warned him to go peacefully if he didn't want any issues with him.

