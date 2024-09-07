A Nigerian media personality, Izzy, has slammed Davido for interfering in his aide, Isreal's relationship with his estranged wife

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido was seen shading Isreal's ex-wife Sheila Courage, adding that she lost out by dumping him

Talking about the issue, the lady fired back at the hitmaker, noting that he was the rich one and not Isreal

Nigerians seem to be behind a lady, Iziegbe Ogbeide, who came forward to share her opinion in the latest online controversy surrounding Davido, his aide, Isreal and his ex-wife, Sheila Courage.

It's no news that Davido threw a major shade at Sheila, to which she responded. The award-winning musician noted that Sheila was missing a lot by dumping his logistics manager, Isreal.

Weighing in on the issue, a Nigerian media personality identified as Iziegbe Ogbeide has asked Davido to quit talking about Sheila in such a light. She noted that she did not miss out on anything by leaving Isreal.

The lady stated that Davido could afford the luxury lifestyle and not Isreal. She asked Davido to rest.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Isreal and Sheila tied the knot on October 20, 2022, at a traditional ceremony in Benin City.

However, the couple got separated about eight months after their luxury wedding over claims of domestic violence and infidelity from both parties.

Fans react as lady advises Davido

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@clarie_bellee:

"David just gets very excited and chats tooo much! Leave the woman abeg!"

@stardocofficial_:

"Davido should not be involved in Israel’s marital matters !!!! Israel jumping on private jet with you does not equate success."

@officially_annabell:

"What if David wasn't referring to her??? David just likes to talk."

@hope_boya:

"She was trying so hard not to say anything bad."

@dike_nkechi_tina:

"Called them two Mumu husbands some people dey vex."

@te_mm__y:

"Did he mention her name, Y’all should rest abeg😒na only her be juju ex ni."

@eveiyke:

"Sheila made the best decision for her life. Imagine marring a man that do mumu mumu tin for a living."

@mastertrizzy_:

"If you know how much Davido spend for that Wedding you non go talk like that."

Isreal DMW’s ex-wife shares regrets about marriage

Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW’s ex-wife Sheila Courage, has shared her regrets about their marriage.

In a video posted on Instagram, the young lady explained how greatly her marriage drama affected her.

Sheila’s disclosure raised interesting comments from netizens, with some claiming she missed Isreal.

