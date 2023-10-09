A rare clip of Nigerian singer Davido going on his knees while getting instructions from some people behind the camera trends

In the viral clip, the renowned global superstar was seen on his knees while a voice could be heard asking him to raise his hands

It is unclear why the OBO knelt and seemed to be in a remorseful manner while the voices around were making jest of him

A video of internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Davido on his knees apologising to someone for something that was revealed in the trending clip goes viral.

In the viral video, the Nigerian singer was seen with just a towel around his waist, with a gloomy look on his face.

Raise your hands

A voice could be heard in the viral clip telling the singer to raise his hands while kneeling.

Fans react to the video, noting that the OBO is effortlessly funny. Some said seeing a globally renowned Nigerian singer share such a fun moment with his entourage online was rare.

Watch the rare clip of Davido going on his knees pleading for something from his friends:

Reactions trail rare footage of Davido on his knees

See how fans reacted to the viral video:

@doromongy_empire:

" This guy is so funny without trying hard."

@horlargram_s8:

"001 said he would have become a comedian if he didn’t do music, now I can see that."

@_happifit_:

"Boys get simple life sha and we like to play."

@thatjudith22:

"You must be a God for Davido to kneel down for you lol."

@richyfunkystyle:

"Omo the guy man done dey on serious Martel and Colos."

@maasoroju:

"Na Chioma ask am to kneel down? Kini David tu she?"

@golden_julz:

"Hahahaha no wonder ah no see our Goat I can’t believe it’s my OBO there."

@gabby__rw:

"Abeg allow OBO to catch cruise hin in peace."

Davido shares how much he misses Ifeanyi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting an emotional interview the DMW boss had some months back where he spoke about his late song, Ifeanyi.

During the interview, Davido shared how he has survived the demise of his late son, even though he misses him a lot.

The Unavailable crooner said many people were looking up to him, and he had to be strong for himself and his wife Chioma, which is his primary responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng