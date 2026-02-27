Some University of Ibadan engineering graduates celebrated first-class degrees and exceptional academic records across different departments

Legit.ng has compiled the inspiring stories of three UI engineering graduates who excelled in their academic feats

One recorded 48 A’s, another earned a 3.96 CGPA, and the last ranked among the faculty’s top students

Several brilliant engineering graduates from the University of Ibadan, UI, have celebrated their academic achievements on social media after completing their studies with outstanding results.

The young scholars, who studied different engineering disciplines, graduated with first-class honours, earning recognition within their departments and across the Faculty of Technology.

3 University of Ibadan engineering graduates with first-class. Photo credit: Olasunkanmi Mubarak, @_cyberproff, @twitch_wears/X

Source: Twitter

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the inspiring stories of three UI engineering graduates who not only bagging a first class, but attracted other achievements (From bottom to top).

1. UI mechanical engineering graduate records 48 A's

Oguntola Abdulsalam Olamide, a fresh graduate of the University of Ibadan, earned a first-class honours degree in Mechanical Engineering after an outstanding academic performance.

Oguntola completed 64 engineering courses, recording 48 A’s and 16 B’s to finish with an impressive CGPA of 3.77 on a 4.0 scale.

University of Ibadan engineering graduates celebrate exceptional academic records . Photo Credit: ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Sharing his convocation photos on X, he disclosed that he graduated as the second runner-up (third-best) student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Class of 2025.

He wrote:

“64 Engineering courses, 48 A’s and 16 B’s later.

Re-introducing: OGUNTOLA Abdulsalam Olamide (GMNSE).

First Class Honours (3.77/4.0).

2nd runner-up of the Dept of Mechanical Engineering, University of Ibadan (Class of 2025).

God did fr. Alhamdulilah!!!”

Responding to a question online, he also confirmed that the University of Ibadan recently transitioned from a 4.0 grading scale to a 5.0 system.

2. UI petroleum engineering graduate earns 3.96 CGPA

Olasunkanmi Mubarak Ayinde, a Petroleum Engineering graduate of UI, distinguished himself academically after finishing with a near-perfect CGPA of 3.96 out of 4.00.

According to him, he took about 85 courses during his undergraduate studies and recorded only four B grades, meaning he earned over 70 A’s overall.

Sharing his achievement on social media, he wrote:

“Re-introducing:

OLASUNKANMI, Mubarak Ayinde, GMNSE, GMNIEE.

85 Courses taken, 4Bs in total, 3.96/4.00 CGPA.

AlhamduliLlah. 🤲🏾”

His exceptional performance earned him a first-class honours degree and multiple recognitions within the university.

He also showcased awards he received and revealed that he emerged as the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Petroleum Engineering.

3. University of Ibadan electrical engineering graduate celebrates

Abdulroqeeb Adewale Bakre celebrated graduating with a First Class Honours degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Ibadan.

He completed his programme with a CGPA of 3.86 out of 4.00, placing him among the top one per cent of students in the Faculty of Technology (bagged best graduating student in Department of Technology).

Bakre also disclosed that he ranked among the top four students in his department.

In his post, he wrote:

“Reintroducing: Abdulroqeeb Adewale Bakre (GMNSE)

B.Sc. Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Ibadan

First Class Hons. (3.86/4.00)

Top 1% of the Faculty of Technology

Top 4 Electrical and Electronic Engineering

An interesting journey to be proud of…”

His announcement drew congratulatory messages online, with many praising his dedication and academic excellence.

Graduating with a First Class degree in engineering from the University of Ibadan is widely regarded as a significant academic accomplishment due to the institution’s rigorous standards.

Twins graduate together from UI

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that twin brothers, Taiwo and Kehinde Isiaka, went viral as they celebrated the completion of their studies at the University of Ibadan.

They both bagged second-class upper degrees in electrical and electronics engineering, showcasing the awards they received.

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat.

Source: Legit.ng