Kanye West refused to share his thoughts on the Israel–Palestine conflict when asked, explaining that he does not have enough information to speak on the geopolitical issue

The rapper, who was born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago, redirected the conversation to violence in his hometown, referencing children dying weekly in the city

The resurfaced video of Kanye West's response has gone viral on social media, with netizens praising his decision to avoid the controversial topic

A resurfaced video of American rapper Kanye West, where he refused to comment on the Israel–Palestine war, saying he did not have enough knowledge to speak on the matter, has gone viral.

The clip, which has been trending online, shows Kanye West stressing that his attention is on the violence affecting his hometown of Chicago rather than international conflicts.

In the video, Kanye West explained that while he has love for everyone, he does not want to be dragged into a geopolitical conversation he feels unprepared for. He pointed out that his city faces serious challenges, especially with young lives being lost weekly.

“I got 14 kids dying every week in my city… so talk to me about that.”

The rapper, born in Atlanta but raised in Chicago, added that he was from the South Side and wanted discussions to focus on issues closer to home.

He made it clear that his refusal was not out of disregard for global struggles but because he believed he lacked the right information to contribute meaningfully.

“I don’t have enough information on that. I’m from the South Side of Chicago, born in Atlanta. There’s love for everybody, but don’t pull me into that conversation.”

Kanye West’s remarks have resurfaced at a time when debates around the Israel–Palestine conflict continue to dominate global headlines, drawing renewed attention to his perspective on prioritising local issues.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Kanye West's trending clip

@ade_goriola said:

"Wise man 😜. The same question wey comot him from being a Billionaire to a Millionaire. Baba run comot himself. Make him Millions no turn Thousands 😂😂😂"

@wumsy_adire commented:

"Nigerian celebrities needs to emulate this and be the loud voice on the kįllings in Nigeria."

@dahcoochiehub wrote:

"The perfect response 👏 up till now I honestly don't understand the history between those 2 countries so I will rather not speak on it too. If you support Isreal, pro Palestinians will come for you, if you support Palestine 🇵🇸 Isreal people will come for you 😂"

@officialtedi_wealth reacted:

"Baba quick commot himself from war talks before them label another thing on am"

@mamufreshhh said:

"God bless him. We all have our own personal problems. Let him deal with his own. They wanted to use his word against him!"

